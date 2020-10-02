Unemployment rate slips to 7.9% in last jobs report before election U.S. employers added 661,000 jobs last month.

Employers added 661,000 jobs in September, pushing the unemployment rate down to 7.9% from 8.4%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said in its latest employment report.

Friday's jobs report is the last one before the November presidential election.

The latest data indicates a labor market still trying to dig itself out of the hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered much of the U.S. economy and caused more than 20 million people to lose their jobs in a single month.

Before the pandemic hit, the unemployment rate in the U.S. was 3.5% in February.

