Christina Applegate opens up about being a ‘nonconformist’ with social media

Christina Applegate followed in her mother’s acting footsteps and first got in front the camera when she was just 3 months old.

“I was in this from such a young age and it just never stopped. It was like a continuum.”

On an episode of ABC Radio’s “No Limits,” Applegate spoke candidly with ABC News Chief Business, Technology, and Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis about her career trajectory and how she thinks the industry has evolved from when she first began.

Applegate initially gained notoriety for her breakout role as Kelly Bundy on "Married with Children." But ever since the show aired its last episode in 1997, Applegate has also starred in some of Hollywood’s major films including "The Sweetest Thing," "Anchorman," "Anchorman 2" and 2 and Bad Moms among others.

“I was 13 which is when that happened. I got on a series, then got on another series, and got on another series which was Married with Children. I’ve been working since I was 13 completely straight without a break.”

As an actor who’s gotten to know the industry inside out, Applegate recognized the large roles that social media and technology now play in an actor’s career saying, “I’m so sorry to everyone who’s starting now as an actor. We got away with everything when I was a young teen. We did.”

She added, “There wasn’t paparazzi, there wasn’t cell phones.”

As Applegate reminisced about the early freedom she experienced as an upcoming actor, she admitted to not being sure whether she would start her own career today with social media playing such an integral part of everyday life.

“I don’t have an Instagram or anything like that, I have Twitter for work and also to read my news.”

She continued, “I don’t know if I could do it. I really don’t. It’s so outside of my structure and I’m not saying it’s a bad thing. But I’ve always kind of been that way, a sort of nonconformist.”

A lot may have changed since Applegate got her first gig, but as evidenced in the variety of roles she’s taken on, Applegate told Jarvis that her one piece of advice to aspiring actors would be to embrace the versatility of the craft.

“You really have to be comfortable with all aspects of it. There was a time when I was like, 'I’m a dramatic actor,' 'I’m a comedian' … There’s no line anymore, you have to be able to crossover.”

