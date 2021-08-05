Amazon pushes back return-to-office plans to January

Amazon has pushed back the date for tech and corporate employees to return to office to 2022, as COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant continue to rise.

The company, which previously planned for employees to return the week of Sept. 7, has postponed reopening its doors to workers until at least Jan. 3, the company confirmed to ABC News.

The tech giant said it will continue to follow local government guidance in planning to reopen work spaces.

It's not clear whether Amazon will require employees to be vaccinated to return to the office, but the company did tell ABC News it will require employees to wear masks in the office unless they can verify they're fully vaccinated.

The move comes as other large companies, including several tech rivals, have made similar announcements on delaying return to in-person work and mandating staffers get vaccinated.

Microsoft announced earlier this week that return-to-office plans would be delayed to October, and employees will be required to be fully vaccinated to enter U.S. offices and work sites, The Associated Press reported.

Google, Facebook, Uber and a number of hospitals have announced similar requirements.