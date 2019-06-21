Apple recalls some 15-inch MacBook Pros on fears of battery fires

Jun 21, 2019, 5:23 PM ET
PHOTO: On June 20, 2019, Apple announced a voluntary recall of some older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro computers that contain batteries that the company says, "may overheat and pose a safety risk."PlayApple
WATCH News headlines today: June 21, 2019

Apple is voluntarily recalling some older generation 15-inch MacBook Pros due to batteries that may overheat and catch fire.

Interested in Apple?

Add Apple as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Apple news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Apple
Add Interest

The Cupertino based company said it was recalling "a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk," in a statement released Thursday.

PHOTO: On June 20, 2019, Apple announced a voluntary recall of some older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro computers that contain batteries that the company says, may overheat and pose a safety risk. Apple
On June 20, 2019, Apple announced a voluntary recall of some older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro computers that contain batteries that the company says, "may overheat and pose a safety risk."

"The units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial number," Apple said.

(MORE: Apple unveiled its new iPad Pro, Pencil and MacBook at event stressing 'creativity')

To find the serial number of your laptop, go to the "About This Mac" option from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of the computer screen.

"Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units. Customers should visit apple.com/support/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall for details on product eligibility and how to have a battery replaced, free of charge," the statement said.

(MORE: Apple introduces its biggest iPhone yet)

No other 15-inch MacBook Pros or other Mac notebooks are being recalled.