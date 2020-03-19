Automakers offer to build ventilators as US faces critical shortage "It’s vital that we all pull together to help the country."

Two U.S. automakers could soon reopen their idled factories and call back workers to manufacture what America desperately needs now: lifesaving ventilator machines.

As the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases continues to increase exponentially around the globe, U.S. hospitals and elected officials are warning government officials that these machines are in short supply. Ventilators deliver air to one's lungs through a tube inserted into a windpipe and are critical to helping patients who have developed pneumonia or another potentially deadly respiratory condition from COVID-19.

The Society of Critical Care Medicine estimates that 960,000 coronavirus patients in the U.S. may need to be put on ventilators over the course of the outbreak, according to The Associated Press. But the nonprofit medical organization said the nation only has about 200,000 of these machines.

A doctor checks a medical ventilator control panel in a hospital ward during a press presentation at Samson Assuta Ashod University Hospital in Ashdod, Israel, March 16, 2020. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

General Motors CEO Mary Barra spoke to Trump administration officials Wednesday about how the Detroit automaker could offer its services as the coronavirus pandemic reaches new levels.

"She informed them that we would like to help during this crisis and that we are studying ways to help including studying capabilities to help support production of medical devices such as ventilators," a GM spokeswoman told ABC News.

Ford Motor Co. said it too stands ready to "help the administration in any way we can, including the possibility of producing ventilators and other equipment," the Dearborn, Michigan, carmaker said in a statement Wednesday. "We have had preliminary discussions with the U.S. government and are looking into the feasibility. It’s vital that we all pull together to help the country weather this crisis and come out the other side stronger than ever."

United Auto Workers assemblymen work on a 2018 Ford F-150 trucks being assembled at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich., Sept. 27, 2018. Carlos Osorio/AP, FILE

Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insight, said automakers have the resources, know-how and space available to build large quantities of these machines.

"They work in plastic and electronics and have material sourcing expertise," she told ABC News. "It's very reminiscent of World War II. Everyone had to pitch together and do different things they weren't accustomed to."

In 1941, the U.S. automotive industry ceased production of civilian vehicles in Detroit and started building Jeeps, M-5 tanks and B-24 bombers to assist in the WWII war effort after President Franklin D. Roosevelt made a "call to arm and support" the Allied powers in a December 1940 speech. By the summer of 1944, Ford’s Willow Run plant cranked out one bomber an hour, according to the Detroit Historical Society.

Elon Musk, CEO of electric carmaker Tesla and private aerospace manufacturer SpaceX, said he would direct his companies to produce ventilators if needed.

"We will make ventilators if there is a shortage," he tweeted Thursday. "Tesla makes cars with sophisticated hvac systems. SpaceX makes spacecraft with life support systems. Ventilators are not difficult, but cannot be produced instantly. Which hospitals have these shortages you speak of right now?"

Tesla's vehicle factory is pictured in Fremont, Calif., March 18, 2020. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

A spokeswoman for Jaguar Land Rover told ABC News the British luxury carmaker has been "approached for help with the production of ventilators as part of ongoing discussions with government. Naturally, we will do whatever we can to support our communities during these unprecedented times."

JLR's manufacturing facilities in the U.K. are still operational, the spokeswoman added.

Automakers across the globe have temporarily suspended production for the safety of workers as the coronavirus has sickened more than 229,000 people worldwide. GM, Ford, Ferrari, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota, BMW and Honda have all announced closures at some or all of their facilities.