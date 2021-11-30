Christmas tree farmers prepare for bigger crowds, more demand this holiday season

One tree farm in California expanded its workforce to keep up with orders.

The holiday season is in full swing and tree farmers across the country are preparing for the Christmas crowds.

At Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm in Waynesville, North Carolina, customers can cut down their own Christmas tree. Darren Nicholson, who works at the farm, said he is grateful to see people "coming out in record numbers to get the perfect Christmas tree."

Across the country, wholesale tree grower The Jonsteen Company packages live tree saplings and seed growing kits. The California-based company specializes in Giant Sequoias and Coast Redwoods but offers a variety of different trees, including evergreens, giving customers a chance to plant their own Christmas tree and watch it grow over the years.

The Jonsteen Company said they have expanded their workforce from 35 to 50 to keep up with holiday demand.

One Jonsteen customer, Martin Harmon, and his family, who live south of Atlanta, planted their Christmas tree years ago and now it's a full-grown evergreen.

The Fowler family from Lexington, Kentucky, planted their Jonsteen tree in their front yard and have already decorated it with lights.

Other small businesses all over the country are gearing up for the holiday rush, like Authenticity50. The California-based bedding and home goods company was co-founded by husband and wife Jimmy and Steph McDonald.

Last year, they started using their materials to sew masks in the middle of the pandemic.

All of their products are 100% American made. The McDonalds said the cotton is from California, the yarn is spun in Georgia, the sheets they sell are cut and sewn in South Carolina, their button are from Connecticut and their packaging is made in Illinois.

The McDonalds said the advantage of having their products made in the U.S. is that they are fully stocked during ongoing supply chain shortages.

"We haven't had to deal with container ships stuck at port," said Jimmy McDonald.

"Buying local helps us sustain our small business and 1,000 local jobs from coast to coast," added Steph McDonald.

