'World News Tonight' shares last-minute Christmas gifts that are Made in America

With Christmas just four days away, last-minute shoppers can find great gifts made locally across the U.S.

In Central Point, Oregon, Rogue Creamery cheese shop has been open since 1933. The farm employs 46 workers and plenty of cows. President of Rogue Creamery, David Gremmels, said everyday support makes a real difference.

“Made in America supports our community and people alike. It’s making a difference every day in your community,” Gremmels said.

Fresh cheese is often featured on holiday charcuterie boards. Make your celebratory board patriotic with American Heirloom. The Georgia and New York-based company creates wooden cutting boards in the shape of all 50 states. Owners, husband and wife, Amy and Bill Mowat, said that they work fast before Christmas.

“We can get products into the shop and produce them and then out to the customers,” said Bill Mowat.

Past businesses featured on “World News Tonight” said that Americans' support has made a difference this year.

Phillip Ashley Chocolates, from Memphis, Tennessee, said that they have hired five more workers to keep up with the Holiday demand.

“In the 24 hours after the segment aired, we did over 3,500 orders online,” said owner Phillip Ashley Rix. “So I had to hire two more chefs, [and] three more order specialists. I mean, man, it’s been fantastic.”

In Faribault, Minnesota, Faribault Woolen Mill said that the new customers keep coming and have plans to expand the business in 2021.

"Thanks to your support, we’ve had over a thousand new customers this month and we’ll be adding new people and new stores in 2021,” said CEO Paul Grangaard.