Department of Transportation opens investigation into Delta over flight disruptions
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the investigation on Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has opened an investigation into Delta Airlines over recent flight disruptions, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Tuesday in a post on X.
"All airline passengers have the right to be treated fairly, and I will make sure that right is upheld," Buttigieg said.
