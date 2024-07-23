Department of Transportation opens investigation into Delta over flight disruptions

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the investigation on Tuesday.

ByMax Zahn
July 23, 2024, 8:30 AM

The U.S. Department of Transportation has opened an investigation into Delta Airlines over recent flight disruptions, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Tuesday in a post on X.

"All airline passengers have the right to be treated fairly, and I will make sure that right is upheld," Buttigieg said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

