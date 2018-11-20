Facebook, Instagram down, company confirms

and Instagram are down, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

Interested in Facebook? Add Facebook as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Facebook news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," a Facebook spokesperson told ABC News in an email.

In addition to Facebook, the company owns Instagram and WhatsApp.

Users around the world took to early Tuesday to complain about the outages, which didn't seem to affect all users.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.