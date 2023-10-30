General Motors reaches tentative deal to end strike with UAW: Sources

Stellantis came to an agreement with UAW over the weekend.

General Motors has reached a tentative deal with United Auto Workers to end their strike, according to two sources familiar with the talks.

GM joins Stellantis and Ford, which reached deals in the last week.

The tentative agreements, which must be ratified by union members at each of the respective carmakers, could end a strike against the Big 3 that began last month. The at-times contentious work stoppage thrust UAW President Shawn Fain into the national spotlight and drew support from President Joe Biden.

Tentative agreements struck with Ford and Stellantis called for a roughly 25% raise over four years as well as significant improvements on pensions and the right to strike plant closures. The details of the deal with GM have yet to be disclosed.

The automakers had expressed reluctance to meet some demands from the union that they considered ambitious, saying such moves would take investment away from a costly shift to electric vehicles. The companies have also cited the need to compete with non-union competitors like Tesla.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.