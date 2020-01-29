Graco's Little Lounger Rocking Seats recalled over suffocation risk No one has been injured by the rocker.

An infant rocker made by Graco has been recalled due to safety concerns, less than one year after a similar product was recalled by Fisher-Price over the deaths of more than 30 children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday it was recalling the Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat over suffocation fears.

No one has been injured by the product, according to the recall. However, the commission did report deaths in similar inclined sleepers, which prompted the recall.

"Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers' inclined sleep products, after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances," the company said in announcing the recall.

About 111,000 sleepers have been sold in the U.S., according to the release, with retailers from Target to Babies R Us selling the product. About 1,800 were also sold in Mexico.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Graco has recalled their Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat to, "prevent risk of suffocation." CPSC

Anyone who purchased the sleeper can return it for a refund.

The recall comes just under a year after the CPSC issued a massive recall for the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper in April 2019.

That recall came after the American Academy of Pediatrics called on the CPSC to recall the products, citing an analysis from Consumer Reports magazine connecting it to 32 sleep-related infant deaths.

About 4.7 million Rock 'n Play sleepers were recalled, according to the CPSC.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor and Anthony Rivas contributed to this report.