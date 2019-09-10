Highly anticipated Apple event kicks off with big announcement

Apple made an announcement Tuesday at the tech company's annual September event at the Steve Jobs Theater.

The event, which is being live-streamed from Apple's campus in Cupertino, California, is expected to announce three new iPhone models and news of the company's video services.

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the event with "some truly big announcements" and decided to start things off with news about the app store.

Ann Thai announced the launch of Apple Arcade on the app store, which she said will allow subscribers to find new games every month. Apple Arcade will be available to users in over 150 countries on Sept.19 for $4.99 per month and will launch with a one month free trial.

Cook then discussed Apple TV Plus and presented the world premiere of the trailer for "See," starring Jason Momoa.

Cupertino calling. Join us today at 10 a.m. PDT to watch the #AppleEvent at https://t.co/yLa2e4Xr2R — Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2019

The event was trending on Twitter before it even began, with tech fans hypothesizing about potential iPhone 11 news.

Cook shared a photo outside the theater of the calm before the storm on Twitter with the hashtag shot on iPhone.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.