Inflation increased in January, posing obstacle for Trump tariff plans

A shopper reaches for a carton of eggs from a grocery chain store asking customers to limit their purchases on February 10, 2025 in South Pasadena, California.

A shopper reaches for a carton of eggs from a grocery chain store asking customers to limit their purchases on February 10, 2025 in South Pasadena, California.

A shopper reaches for a carton of eggs from a grocery chain store asking customers to limit their purchases on February 10, 2025 in South Pasadena, California.

A shopper reaches for a carton of eggs from a grocery chain store asking customers to limit their purchases on February 10, 2025 in South Pasadena, California.

Consumer prices rose 3% in January compared to a year ago, ticking up from the previous month and posing an obstacle for Trump administration tariff policies that many economists expect to raise some prices, government data on Wednesday showed. The inflation reading came in higher than economists had predicted.

The fresh data extends a bout of resurgent inflation that stretches back to last year. Two weeks ago, the Federal Reserve opted to hold interest rates steady in part out of concern regarding the stubborn price increases.

Egg prices, a closely watched symbol of rising costs, soared 53% in January compared to a year ago. An avian flu has decimated the egg supply, lifting prices higher.

Beef prices climbed 5% and bacon prices jumped 6% in January compared to a year ago, data showed. By contrast, prices dropped over that same period for bread, rice and tomatoes.

A shopper reaches for a carton of eggs from a grocery chain store asking customers to limit their purchases on February 10, 2025 in South Pasadena, California. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Core inflation -- a measure that strips out volatile food and energy prices -- increased 3.3% over the year ending in December, ticking lower than the previous month, the data showed. That gauge also sped up from the previous month.

Inflation has slowed dramatically from a peak in June 2022, but price increases remain a percentage point higher than the Fed's target rate.

Since Trump took office, he has announced a series of tariffs, which economists say could push prices higher. Tariffs on steel and aluminum announced by Trump this week could raise prices for a set of products that includes refrigerators, beer and automobiles, experts previously told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.