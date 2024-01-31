Judge dismisses Disney lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis

Disney had sued in connection to the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

A Florida judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Disney against Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state legislature's decision to alter the governing structure of the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Disney had argued the change to the district, for which the company was the main landowner, was made in retaliation for criticism of the Parental Rights in Education Act, known by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

People gather at the Magic Kingdom theme park before the "Festival of Fantasy" parade at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., July 30, 2022. Octavio Jones/Reuters, FILE

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

