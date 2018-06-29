Inside Lamborghini's state-of-the-art factory that turns steel into automotive magic

Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy — Jun 29, 2018, 10:26 AM ET
PHOTO: Every Lamborghini vehicle is assembled by hand. Shown here is the V10 Huracan.Morgan Korn
Every Lamborghini vehicle is assembled by hand. Shown here is the V10 Huracan.

Very few outsiders are allowed inside the Lamborghini factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. Located about two hours away by car from Milan, the supercar’s global headquarters is juxtaposed against bucolic cow pastures and infinite countryside.

Ferruccio Lamborghini, the automaker’s founder, purchased a plot of agrarian land in 1963 for his budding sports car company, one that he vowed would compete directly with Ferrari. Fifty-five years later the rivalry between these two Italian legends continues unabated.

Every single Lamborghini vehicle built at the company’s two factories — the only Lamborghini factories in the world — is pre-sold. Lamborghini dealerships own the vehicles seen in showrooms and if you want one be prepared to wait six to 12 months. With the Urus, the company’s $200K SUV that debuted earlier this year, the wait time is closer to two years.

About 1,800 people are employed at Lamborghini’s headquarters and 300 workers are dedicated to building the vehicles on the 24-station assembly line.

In one massive factory, men and women quietly and efficiently assemble the $200K Lamborghini V10 Huracan, the company’s top seller, and the V12 Aventador, its sportier $400K coupe. It’s clear that the workers take great pride in what they do. Thirteen Huracans are completed each day compared to six Aventadors, which are highly customizable and take longer to finish because the entire chassis is made of carbon fiber.

One to three workers, depending on the station, spend about 30 minutes on a single task before the car moves to the next stop. There is one robot in the entire factory, playfully nicknamed Robert. Its sole job is to move the 300 kilos engine around the sparkling floor to the mechanics who will fastidiously place it inside the chassis.

In 2017, "The House of the Raging Bull" delivered 3,815 cars globally, with the largest percentage of cars going to the top two markets: the U.S. and Japan. Lamborghini hopes to double its output by 2019 with the Urus, which is manufactured at a brand new factory a short walk away. Five Urus units are completed each day, though that number will soon increase to 20.

Lamborghini owners are invited to visit the factory to watch their car be transformed from a metal skeleton to street speed demon. Seeing the craftsmanship applied to these elite and inimitable vehicles can only be described as stupefying. ABC News got a peek inside!

PHOTO: There are only two Lamborghini factories in the world. Both are located at the companys headquarters in SantAgata Bolognese, Italy.Morgan Korn
There are only two Lamborghini factories in the world. Both are located at the company's headquarters in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy.

PHOTO: The exterior shell of the Huracan, Lamborghinis most popular model.Morgan Korn
The exterior shell of the Huracan, Lamborghini's most popular model.

PHOTO: The Lamborghini factory produces six Aventadors each day. The supercar starts at $400,000.Morgan Korn
The Lamborghini factory produces six Aventadors each day. The supercar starts at $400,000.

PHOTO: The color purple is incredibly popular with French and Japanese Lamborghini drivers.Morgan Korn
The color purple is incredibly popular with French and Japanese Lamborghini drivers.

PHOTO: This worker will inspect 40 cowhides per day, checking the leather for any imperfections.Morgan Korn
This worker will inspect 40 cowhides per day, checking the leather for any imperfections.

PHOTO: Cowhides ready to be inspected. A machine will cut out the defects and the remaining pieces will be sewn together.Morgan Korn
Cowhides ready to be inspected. A machine will cut out the defects and the remaining pieces will be sewn together.

PHOTO: It takes about two days to produce a car at the factory.Morgan Korn
It takes about two days to produce a car at the factory.

PHOTO: All the leather is hand-stitched by a team of seamstresses.Morgan Korn
All the leather is hand-stitched by a team of seamstresses.

PHOTO: The seats are the most customizable part of the car because of the colors, crest and type of stitching.Morgan Korn
The seats are the most customizable part of the car because of the colors, crest and type of stitching.

PHOTO: Lamborghini built a second factory last summer for production of the Urus, its new SUV.Morgan Korn
Lamborghini built a second factory last summer for production of the Urus, its new SUV.

PHOTO: Deliveries of the Urus begin in the fall.Morgan Korn
Deliveries of the Urus begin in the fall.

PHOTO: The $200,000 Urus has the largest carbon fiber brakes in the entire industry.Morgan Korn
The $200,000 Urus has the largest carbon fiber brakes in the entire industry.

PHOTO: Professional drivers test each Lamborghini on local roads before theyre shipped to customers. The cars are tested for eight days.Morgan Korn
Professional drivers test each Lamborghini on local roads before they're shipped to customers. The cars are tested for eight days.

PHOTO: Lamborghinis global headquarters in SantAgata Bolognese, Italy.Morgan Korn
Lamborghini's global headquarters in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy.

