Motivational speaker, life coach and best-selling author Gabby Bernstein has spent over a decade helping others focus on their well-being and become the best version of themselves. But it wasn’t the career path Bernstein always envisioned for herself.
At age 25, Bernstein was running her own public relations firm, representing nightclubs in New York City and spending her days doing drugs and partying. Then, one morning, she woke up and decided there was more in store for her.
“I was on the floor in my studio apartment. I hadn't slept the night before because I was up doing drugs and partying with people I didn't even know, and I heard people at the window walking to work and the garbage cans clanking. And I had that moment where I silently said to myself, there has to be a better way," Bernstein told ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis on an episode of “No Limits with Rebecca Jarvis.”
After praying for a miracle, Bernstein got clean and, since then, has focused on living a life full of spirituality and sobriety.
“I was really psyched to get sober,” Bernstein said. “I was excited to have my life back. I was excited to feel physically better. I was excited to find spiritual faith that I could rely on.”
Since that day nearly 15 years ago, Bernstein has gone from partying in the clubs to speaking in front of thousands. She has written seven books and landed on the New York Times best-seller list. Authors like 2020 Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson, Louise Hay and Deepak Chopra all influenced Bernstein to pursue a career in self-help.
“When I first started out, I saw how Marianne would go out and she would go into a church and she'd say, OK it's $25 or $40 or whatever suggested donation. And I just started doing my first talks with the Gay Lesbian Transgender Center on 13th Street, which was across the street from my apartment,” Bernstein recalled. “I'd get ready and I'd walk across the street and I'd set up all the chairs and I'd have a crappy mic. But we'd fill up and fill up and fill up and it became a thing.”
Yesterday's talk was the MOST fun I've ever had on stage. 20k Super Attractors throughout the world gathered with one shared intention, to FEEL GOOD!
Meditation is part of Bernstein’s ritual that she shares with her audiences. But lately, and especially after the birth of her child, she has been thinking about its limitations.
After recently suffering post-partum depression, she learned to better understand mental illness, and what meditation can and cannot help you with.
“For many years, people would be in my audiences and say, 'I have depression,' and my response would always be, ‘Here's a meditation,’ and in many ways that's offensive. Many people need far more than meditation,” Bernstein said. “They need that psychiatrist. They need medical help. And I could never speak to that before because I hadn't had a full-blown mental health condition until now.”
After months of suffering from insomnia and panic attacks, Bernstein’s therapist suggested she seek additional help, making her realize that, as a new mom, she was not simply suffering from worry.
“There comes a point when it's unmanageable and you become powerless over it. You have to recognize unmanageability is, 'I haven't slept in two months and my child is sleeping.' For somebody who has never had generalized anxiety or severe anxiety before, to start having panic attacks is a clear sign.”
Super Attractor is out TODAY! This book is a manifesto for confidently claiming your desires, and it's my privilege to share it with you. Practicing these methods allowed me to tap into the most profound sense of joy, well-being and unwavering faith. I experienced deep transformations and miracles while writing this book. When you're guided to a book like this, it's because you have a strong desire to feel better. In Super Attractor, my mission is radical but simple: I lay out the essential methods for manifesting a life beyond your wildest dreams. In its pages you'll discover how to do less and attract more. You'll learn techniques for elevating your energy and feeling good no matter what's going on in the outside world. You'll strengthen your connection to an ever-present spiritual force here to support and guide you. And you'll know how to fulfill your function: to be a force of love in the world.
Her 7th book, Super Attractor, was released last month, and she dedicated it to her son, who Bernstein was pregnant with while writing. She also discusses her three-year journey to get pregnant.
“This book is methods for manifesting a life beyond your wildest dreams, that's the subtitle,” Bernstein said. “My son's stories show up throughout the book about all the synchronicity that just continued to remind me that I was guided, even when I wasn't getting pregnant.”
