Overnight Twitter outage sends the internet reeling

A brief overnight Twitter outage sent some users reeling Tuesday night -- but rest assured, servers are back up and working Wednesday morning.

Interested in Twitter? Add Twitter as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Twitter news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

users worldwide experienced outages that impacted their ability to tweet, view notifications and even access their direct messages.

In a statement shared on their support handle just after midnight EST, the social media giants said, "We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon."

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Roughly six hours later, they updated that the problem had been fixed and Twitter should be back to normal.

We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 2, 2019

The issue is just about fixed. You should be able to access Twitter as usual. If not, give it a few more minutes! Thanks for waiting. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 2, 2019

Twitter directed ABC News to the tweets from their support handle when asked for comment and said that the issues were the due to problems with their internal systems communicating with each other.