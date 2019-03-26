Purdue Pharma, the company that makes OxyContin, settled its first significant lawsuit on Tuesday related to its aggressive marketing of a painkiller that is part of the ongoing nationwide opioid epidemic.

The settlement is for $270 million, according to a source with knowledge of the terms, with $200 million earmarked for an opioid center at Oklahoma State University.

(George Frey/Reuters, FILE) In this file photo bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin pills, made by Purdue Pharma LP sit on a counter at a local pharmacy in Provo, Utah, April 25, 2017.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter's office announced the deal on Tuesday. It is the first for the company, which currently faces 1,600 additional lawsuits by cities, counties and states related to its role in the painkiller crisis.

