Police arrest the assistant of tech CEO found decapitated and dismembered

The New York Police Department have taken into custody an assistant of the tech entrepreneur who was found decapitated and dismembered in his apartment earlier this week, police sources confirmed to ABC News.

33-year-old Fahim Saleh was found dead in his New York City apartment on Tuesday, and the death was officially deemed a homicide with the cause being multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso. Police also say he was tased.

Police sources told ABC News on Thursday that a 21-year-old who at one point worked for Saleh was taken into custody is expected to face second-degree murder and other offenses.

Saleh co-founded Pathao, a ride-share app that's popular in Bangladesh. More recently, he was the CEO of Gokada, a motorcycle ride-sharing and delivery company based in Nigeria, which has faced financial setbacks and recently laid off most of its staff.

The motive for the murder, sources said, appeared to be a business dispute and the theft of tens of thousands of dollars.

Fahim Saleh, co-founder/CEO of Gokada, explains his company's operation during an interview with Reuters in Lagos, Nigeria, May 3, 2019. Temilade Adelaja/Reuters, File

Saleh's body was found Tuesday afternoon by his sister who was concerned after she had not heard from him for a day.

"The headlines talk about a crime we still cannot fathom," Saleh's family said in a statement earlier this week. "Fahim is more than what you are reading. He is so much more. His brilliant and innovative mind took everyone who was a part of his world on a journey and he made sure never to leave anyone behind. Fahim found success at an early age and built on it year after year, while remaining grounded and committed to helping others."

"No matter what he did, he did it while thinking of the greater good and his family," the statement continued. "His parents and his sisters were his light and he was theirs. There are no words or actions to provide any of us comfort except the capture of the person who exhibited nothing short of evil upon our loved one."