Smoke screen, revolving license plate: Aston Martin's Goldfinger DB5 replicates famous movie car

May 25, 2019, 5:43 AM ET
PHOTO: Sean Connery starred as the fictional spy James Bond in the 1964 hit, "Goldfinger."PlayAston Martin
WATCH Daniel Craig to undergo ankle surgery after 'Bond' set injury

It’s what every James Bond fan has dreamed of owning: an Aston Martin DB5 that contains the very devices agent 007 deployed to elude his malevolent enemies in the classic 1964 film “Goldfinger.”

Aston Martin, the 106-year-old British automaker, heard the rallying cries and decided to create 25 collector Goldfinger DB5 continuation cars that feature the gadgets seen in the movie: a rear smoke screen, revolving license plate, bullet resistant rear shield, replica machine guns, simulated oil slick delivery system, hidden weapons tray and telephone in the driver’s door.

PHOTO: Spy gadgets on a DB5 used in the movie Goldfinger. Aston Martin
Spy gadgets on a DB5 used in the movie "Goldfinger."

There’s just one catch: these special edition cars are not road legal.

They will, however, come as close as possible to the one made famous by Sean Connery. Built at Aston Martin Works in Newport Pagnell – the so-called spiritual home of the company and original factory where the DB5 sports car was manufactured between 1963 and 1965 – the $3.5 million (2.75 million pounds) Goldfinger DB5 edition car is painted in Silver Birch, the original car’s color.

PHOTO: British luxury automaker Aston Martin is building 25 DB5 collector cars that will come with fully functioning gadgets as seen in the classic 1964 James Bond film, Goldfinger. Aston Martin
British luxury automaker Aston Martin is building 25 DB5 collector cars that will come with fully functioning gadgets as seen in the classic 1964 James Bond film, "Goldfinger."

“There has been significant global interest in this car,” according to an Aston Martin spokeswoman.

(MORE: Zero to 007: Bonding with Aston Martin’s new model)

To get the cars just right, Aston Martin teamed up with Chris Corbould, the Oscar-winning special effects supervisor with EON Productions, the company that shares the rights to the Bond films with MGM Studios.

PHOTO: Gadgets in the Goldfinger DB5 continuation cars include revolving license plates, a rear smoke screen and replica machine guns. Aston Martin
Gadgets in the Goldfinger DB5 continuation cars include revolving license plates, a rear smoke screen and replica machine guns.

The majority of the 25 DB5 continuation cars have already been sold and customer deliveries begin in 2020. Aston Martin, leveraging its long-standing association with the Bond franchise, announced May 22 that it would celebrate the 50th anniversary of “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” the sixth Bond film starring George Lazenby as the fictional spy, with 50 limited edition DBS Superleggeras.

Lazenby drives an Olive Green DBS in the 1969 action flick and the special edition Superleggeras will be an authentic reproduction of the movie car.

PHOTO: The special edition DBS Superleggera celebrates the 50th anniversary of On Her Majestys Secret Service, the sixth James Bond film. Aston Martin
The special edition DBS Superleggera celebrates the 50th anniversary of "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," the sixth James Bond film.

A grayish Alcantra fabric lines the interior of the special edition DBS Superleggera, exactly like the original. The cockpit has red accents, a nod to the red-trimmed glovebox in the DBS, which safeguarded Bond’s telescopic-sight rifle.

The first Bond-inspired Aston Martin was the DB9 GT, which marked the release of 2015’s “Spectre.” Only 150 were produced and each limited-edition DB9 featured 007 badging and bespoke themed accessories.

PHOTO: Customer deliveries of the special edition DBS Superleggera start in the fourth quarter of 2019. Aston Martin
Customer deliveries of the special edition DBS Superleggera start in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“The continuation cars are so close to the original, you can close your eyes and believe it is,” Mike Duff, European editor of Car and Driver, told ABC News.

Aston Martin
PHOTO: The Goldfinger DB5 Continuation Car from Aston Martin features fully functioning gadgets as seen in the classic James Bond film.

The risk could be that someone foists a continuation car as authentic. Original DB5s are incredibly rare and sell for millions of dollars. Duff expects some owners may even take the Goldfinger DB5 on local roads.

If caught by authorities ... well, owners can try their best James Bond impersonation.

Even as Aston Martin struggles to sell new models like the Vantage, the continuation cars will help the luxury automaker return to its roots and inject enthusiasm into the storied marque, he noted.

“They believe the James Bond connection is very important,” Duff said. “Aston Martin may not have survived without the DB5 in ‘Goldfinger.’”

PHOTO: Sean Connery starred as the fictional spy James Bond in the 1964 hit, Goldfinger. Aston Martin
Sean Connery starred as the fictional spy James Bond in the 1964 hit, "Goldfinger."
(MORE: British automaker Aston Martin has survived 7 bankruptcies. Now it wants you to invest in it)

The excitement may even inspire other automakers to produce their own continuation cars.

“This could be a phenomenon,” Duff said.

Comments