Strike looms as Boeing firefighters fight for pay

The last firefighter strike was in the '80s, according to the union.

Boeing's firefighters are set to go on strike Saturday after Boeing and the firefighter's union failed to come to an agreement after two-and-a-half months of negotiations, primarily over pay.

The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local I-66 Union consists of 125 members in Washington State who work for Boeing and are tasked with responding to any incidents that happen on the Boeing campus.

"We're one of the only fire departments left in the country that only gets paid for 20 hours, but we're on shift for 24 hours," Boeing Firefighters Local I-66 President Casey Yeager told ABC News, saying Boeing firefighters receive a $50 bonus to stay for four extra hours.

If Boeing and the union aren't able to reach an agreement, it would be the first time in nearly four decades that a group of firefighters have been on strike in the United States.

"There hasn't been a firefighters strike anywhere in the United States since the '80s," Yeager told ABC News, "We're firefighters, it's not what we do, but with this lockout, Boeing's going on strike against us."

The firefighters' union said the goal in the event of a fire at Boeing is to have water or foam on any fire within four minutes, which the union says helps Boeing save billions of dollars on insurance.

In addition to emergency needs, Boeing first responders are on the ground for all airplane refueling, takeoffs, landings and medical emergencies.

They educate and train Boeing employees on safety measures on its Washington State campus, which includes anything from how to properly use fire extinguishers to how the sprinkler systems work on campus. Some of the firefighters at the Boeing site have been specially trained by NASA, to be able to retrieve the astronauts from the Boeing Starliner, a spacecraft that is designed to transport crews to the International Space Station (ISS).

"I think Boeing tends to forget that we don't have fires for a reason, because of what we do," Yeager added, accounting for their safety record.

Yeager says that the firefighters "can't staff accordingly, because our pay structure is so low right now. Instead, they've knocked our staffing levels down to what we deem is unreasonable."

Although they are fighting for better wages, Yeager says they are also fighting for safety and staffing levels while also fighting for better mental health resources.

The mental health services have temporarily been suspended while contract negotiations continue, which Yeager said impacted several of his union members who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

"They're not thinking about our people, they're not thinking about our families. They're thinking about the almighty dollar and how much they can save," Yeager claimed.

"It's just not safe. We can't mirror the workload that we're doing right now in a safe manner," the union president added.

Yeager told ABC News that some of his members are on public assistance and are often working other jobs to try and make ends meet.

Kjel Swedelius is one of the members who qualifies for public assistance due to his 7-year-old son who is non-verbal autistic and permanently disabled.

"Working here, I don't make enough money. So he [his son] does qualify for state assistance. I can't really have a second job to help support home life because I have to go home and help take care of him because it's 24/7 care," Swedelius told ABC News.

Swedelius said he loves his job but has considered selling his home and downsizing to make ends meet.

At Boeing, it currently takes 14 years to get to the top level of pay under current negotiations, Boeing wants to change that number to 19 years, according to the union. The union claims other Boeing employees reach top pay within five years.

Currently, the starting salary for Boeing firefighters is roughly $25 an hour, or $52,000 a year, which the union claims is lower than other municipal and industrial firefighters pay in Washington State. The union told ABC News Boeing offered terms that were 20% lower than other local fire departments, including municipal and private industrial departments.

In a press release from Boeing, the company said the union proposed a pay progression that will allow firefighters to reach the top of pay progression within five years and it's inconsistent with other corporate and industrial fire departments. They also said the average take-home pay for the firefighter bargaining unit was $91,000. They say their "contract offer would significantly increase that figure."

Boeing told ABC News, "We've presented the union with two highly competitive contract offers that featured pay increases, outstanding healthcare coverage and one of the best 401(k) plans in the nation."

The company added that the new "compensation structure that increases pay for firefighters on a 24-hour shift schedule, but does not change any working requirements, would result in an average increase of approximately $21,000 per year."

"A lot of us got in the field knew we weren't gonna get rich but at the same time, we want to be paid evenly with our current area that we're serving," Yeager said.

A sentiment Swedulius echoed, "I really enjoy what I do here. And I really like the people I work with. So I'd love to be able to stay here. But if we obviously don't get a good contract, it won't be doable."

Boeing has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

Although the Union has the right to strike at any moment, Boeing said it's been "forced to spend considerable time and resources to ensure the continuity of operations."

Edward A. Kelly, general president of the IAFF told ABC News, that the national union is supporting the local union in its ongoing battle for pay.