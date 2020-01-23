Tinder is adding a panic button to its app for dating emergencies and cracks down on catfishing The dating app unveiled a slew of safety updates, including photo verification.

Tinder announced a slew of new safety features Thursday, ranging from letting users call emergency services while on a date to a photo verification system that ensures "every match is who they say they are."

The updates come a little over a year after headlines about a suspected dating site serial killer rattled those looking for love online.

The dating platform is teaming up with safety app Noonlight to allow users to share details about upcoming dates so there is a record of who they are meeting, where and when.

It also gives users a panic button of sorts with the ability to call emergency services discreetly and easily if they feel they are in danger.

Stock photo of couple using mobile phones.

It works as a "silent bodyguard in situations when you're alone or meeting someone for the first time," Brittany LeComte, the co-founder and CCO of Noonlight said of her platform.

"Now, through our integration with Tinder, it can serve as a quick backup for daters, helping to deter bad behavior and helping members meet matches with more confidence," LeComte said in a statement Thursday.

"It’s a first-of-its-kind added security measure to help protect Tinder members even when they’ve taken their interactions off the app into real life," she added.

"Noonlight acts as a silent bodyguard in situations when you're alone or meeting someone for the first time," said Brittany LeComte, Co-founder and CCO of Noonlight. "Now, through our integration with Tinder, it can serve as a quick backup for daters."

Elie Seidman, CEO of Tinder, called the updates "an important step in driving our safety work forward at an unmatched scale."

Artificial intelligence-powered photo verification tools are also coming to Tinder, to ensure "every match is who they say they are," the company said in a statement.

In addition to enhancing safety, it can also prevent people from "catfishing" or using photos of someone else to lure prospective suitors.

"The feature allows members to self-authenticate through a series of real-time posed selfies, which are compared to existing profile photos using human-assisted AI technology," according to the company. "Verified profiles will display a blue checkmark so members can trust their authenticity."

Photo Verification is rolling out on Tinder, a feature that allows members to self-authenticate through a series of real-time posed selfies, according to the company. Verified profiles will display a blue check mark so members can trust their authenticity.

The platform is also using AI technology to crack down on potentially offensive messages, asking users "Does This Bother You?" if the message is flagged by a machine-learning tool. If they select yes, the user can report the behavior on the app.

Finally, the "Undo" message feature will allow Tinder users to take back a message if it's potentially offensive

Tinder's parent company, Match Group, said the safety partnership with Noonlight will be rolled out on their entire portfolio of dating services in the coming months.

Scott Berkowitz, the president of Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, said that Match Group had "come to us for ideas and advice on resources and the latest tech available and have been open to trying new things."

"The addition of Noonlight is a good step forward and a valuable component of their overall safety strategy," he said in a statement.