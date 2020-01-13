Twitter unimpressed with Jeff Bezos' $690K donation to Australian bushfire relief efforts "Are we supposed to be impressed?" one user wrote.

Jeff Bezos' donation of approximately $690,000 from Amazon to assist with Australian bushfire relief efforts was lambasted by critics online who quickly put that figure into perspective.

The Amazon CEO, who unseated Bill Gates as the top billionaire on Forbes' rankings, announced the donation of one million Australian dollars (approximately $690,000 U.S. dollars) on Instagram and Amazon's website Sunday.

Fire and Rescue personal run to move their truck as a bushfire burns next to a major road and homes on the outskirts of the town of Bilpin on December 19, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. David Gray/Getty Images

"Our hearts go out to all Australians as they cope with these devastating bushfires. Amazon is donating 1 million AU dollars in needed provisions and services. Find more about it and learn how customers can help as well," Bezos wrote on Instagram.

Thick plumes of smoke rise from bushfires at the coast of East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia , Jan. 4, 2020. Australian Maritime Safety Autho/AMSA via Reuters

Bezos' net worth is more than $117 billion, according to Forbes.

The infernos have claimed the lives of at least 25 people and destroyed more than 2,000 homes. University of Sydney experts estimate more than a billion animals have been killed since the fires began in early September. As the flames rage on, Australia's government said it would pay "whatever it takes" to help communities recover, according to The Associated Press. The fires and rebuilding efforts are expected to cost the country billions, some experts have predicted.

The announcement of Bezos' $690,000 donation was met with the opposite of excitement. One user wrote, "Are we supposed to be impressed?"

= Other celebrities have announced donations as well. Singer Pink said she is donating $500,000 to relief efforts. Kylie Jenner has reportedly donated $1 million. Leonardo DiCaprio's Earth Alliance organization pledged $3 million to help.

Amazon did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment Monday morning.

Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos delivers remarks during the opening ceremony of the media company's new location on Jan. 28, 2016, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

If you are interested in helping with to the fire relief effort, here is a list of vetted organizations that are accepting donations.