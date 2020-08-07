US adds 1.8 million jobs in July amid coronavirus pandemic The unemployment rate fell to 10.2%.

The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 10.2% in July, falling slightly below June's 11.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There were 1.8 million jobs added in the month as the country continues to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the numbers are better than expected, they still show a slow climb for any job gains.

The jobs added in July were in leisure and hospitality, government, retail trade, professional and business services, other services, and health care.

Leisure and hospitality saw the largest gains out of the sectors which added jobs, with employment increasing by 592,000.

The food and drink industry also increased, though by slightly less with 502,000. However, despite the gains from July, June and May, employment in the industry is down by 2.6 million since February.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.