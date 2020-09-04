US employers added 1.4 million jobs in August, unemployment rate at 8.4% Prior to the pandemic, the unemployment rate was 3.5% in February.

U.S. employers added 1.4 million jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell slightly to 8.4%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in its latest employment report on Friday.

While the fresh data may indicate some hope for an economy walloped by the COVID-19 crisis, the unemployment rate still isn't anywhere near pre-pandemic levels. In February, the unemployment rate was 3.5%.

