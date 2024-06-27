Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 84 cents to $81.74 per barrel Thursday

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 84 cents to $81.74 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.14 to $86.39 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was unchanged at $2.54 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.55 a gallon. August natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $23.40 to $2,336.60 per ounce. Silver for September delivery was unchanged at $29.26 per ounce, and September copper fell 2 cents at $4.35 per pound.

The dollar rose to 160.78 yen from 160.72 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0707 from $1.0680.