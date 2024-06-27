Fourth of July 2024: Savings on large and small appliances
Shop Fourth of July sales on appliances at The Home Depot, Best Buy and beyond.
Fourth of July sales are here and retailers are offering major deals on appliances.
From The Home Depot to Best Buy, Sur La Table and Amazon, find an abundance of deals on large and small appliances for your home.
For example, The Home Depot's Fourth of July savings event features up to $850 off select washers and dryers when you spend $2,999 or more. The Home Depot also has deals on LG microwaves, Frigidaire refrigerators and more.
Find deals on small appliances, like coffee makers and vacuum sealers, from Sur La Table's Secret Sale.
Be sure to stock up for your home and kitchen while the deals last.
Large appliance deals
Whirlpool 24 in. Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel Top Control Dishwasher
- $458
- $679
- The Home Depot
Frigidaire 36 in. 25.6 cu. ft. Side by Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel, Standard Depth
- $998
- $1499
- The Home Depot
GE 27 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless with Internal Dispenser, ENERGY STAR
- $1298
- $2399
- The Home Depot
GE Profile 4.8 cu. ft. Smart UltraFast Electric Washer & Dryer Combo in Carbon Graphite with Ventless Heat Pump Technology
- $1999
- $2899
- The Home Depot
LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. vented Stackable Electric Dryer in White with Sensor Dry
- $648
- $899
- The Home Depot
Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity All-In-One Washer Dryer Combo with Super Speed and Ventless Heat Pump in Dark Steel
- $1999
- $3299
- The Home Depot
Samsung - BESPOKE 29 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub - Matte Black Steel
- $2799.99
- $3779.99
- Best Buy
Small appliance deals
Whirlpool 1.7 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave in Stainless Steel with Electronic Touch Controls
- $198
- $399
- The Home Depot
LG 1.8 cu. ft. 30 in. W Smart Over the Range Microwave Oven with EasyClean in PrintProof Stainless Steel 1000-Watt
- $248
- $389
- The Home Depot
Espressione Stainless Steel Automatic Pump Espresso Machine with Thermo Block
- $179.96
- $299.95
- Sur La Table
Espressione Concierge Automatic Bean to Cup Espresso Machine
- $389.96
- $1100
- Sur La Table
Bella Pro Series - Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor - Black/Stainless Steel
- $89.99
- $119.99
- Best Buy
NINJA Woodfire Pizza Oven, 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven, 5 Pizza Settings, Up to 700 Fahrenheit High Heat, BBQ (Barbecue) Smoker - OO101
- $299.99
- $399.99
- Macy's
NINJA Hot & Iced XL Coffee Maker with Rapid Cold Brew CM371
- $119.99
- $149.95
- Macy's