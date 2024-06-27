Shop Fourth of July sales on appliances at The Home Depot, Best Buy and beyond.

Fourth of July 2024: Savings on large and small appliances

Fourth of July sales are here and retailers are offering major deals on appliances.

From The Home Depot to Best Buy, Sur La Table and Amazon, find an abundance of deals on large and small appliances for your home.

For example, The Home Depot's Fourth of July savings event features up to $850 off select washers and dryers when you spend $2,999 or more. The Home Depot also has deals on LG microwaves, Frigidaire refrigerators and more.

Find deals on small appliances, like coffee makers and vacuum sealers, from Sur La Table's Secret Sale.

Be sure to stock up for your home and kitchen while the deals last.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Large appliance deals

32% off The Home Depot Whirlpool 24 in. Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel Top Control Dishwasher $458

$679 The Home Depot Shop Now

33% off The Home Depot Frigidaire 36 in. 25.6 cu. ft. Side by Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel, Standard Depth $998

$1499 The Home Depot Shop Now

45% off The Home Depot GE 27 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless with Internal Dispenser, ENERGY STAR $1298

$2399 The Home Depot Shop Now

31% off The Home Depot GE Profile 4.8 cu. ft. Smart UltraFast Electric Washer & Dryer Combo in Carbon Graphite with Ventless Heat Pump Technology $1999

$2899 The Home Depot Shop Now

27% off The Home Depot LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. vented Stackable Electric Dryer in White with Sensor Dry $648

$899 The Home Depot Shop Now

39% off The Home Depot Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity All-In-One Washer Dryer Combo with Super Speed and Ventless Heat Pump in Dark Steel $1999

$3299 The Home Depot Shop Now

25% off Best Buy Samsung - BESPOKE 29 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub - Matte Black Steel $2799.99

$3779.99 Best Buy Shop Now

32% off Amazon Frigidaire FRQG1721AV 17.4 Cubic Foot Refrigerator, Silver $1143.42

$1699 Amazon Shop Now

Small appliance deals

50% off The Home Depot Whirlpool 1.7 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave in Stainless Steel with Electronic Touch Controls $198

$399 The Home Depot Shop Now

36% off The Home Depot LG 1.8 cu. ft. 30 in. W Smart Over the Range Microwave Oven with EasyClean in PrintProof Stainless Steel 1000-Watt $248

$389 The Home Depot Shop Now

24% off Sur La Table Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer $59.96

$79 Sur La Table Shop Now

33% off Amazon ZUNMOS Countertop Ice Maker $60.27

$89.96 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Sur La Table Espressione Stainless Steel Automatic Pump Espresso Machine with Thermo Block $179.96

$299.95 Sur La Table Shop Now

64% off Sur La Table Espressione Concierge Automatic Bean to Cup Espresso Machine $389.96

$1100 Sur La Table Shop Now

25% off Best Buy Bella Pro Series - Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor - Black/Stainless Steel $89.99

$119.99 Best Buy Shop Now

33% off Amazon Antarctic Star Mini Fridge Cooler $142.49

$214.99 Amazon Shop Now

41% off Sur La Table Zwilling Enfinigy Personal Blender $99.96

$170 Sur La Table Shop Now

17% off Macy's GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker $479

$578.95 Macy's Shop Now

25% off Macy's NINJA Woodfire Pizza Oven, 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven, 5 Pizza Settings, Up to 700 Fahrenheit High Heat, BBQ (Barbecue) Smoker - OO101 $299.99

$399.99 Macy's Shop Now

35% off Best Buy Bella Pro Series - 4.2-qt. Digital Air Fryer - Black $44.99

$69.99 Best Buy Shop Now

19% off Macy's NINJA Hot & Iced XL Coffee Maker with Rapid Cold Brew CM371 $119.99

$149.95 Macy's Shop Now

23% off Macy's DYSON Purifier Cool Fan TP07 $499.99

$649.99 Macy's Shop Now