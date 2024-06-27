Fourth of July 2024: Savings on large and small appliances

Shop Fourth of July sales on appliances at The Home Depot, Best Buy and beyond.

ByClaire Peltier
June 27, 2024, 1:31 PM
Fourth of July 2024 appliance deals
Fourth of July 2024 appliance deals
ABC News, bestbuy, homedepot, surlatable

Fourth of July sales are here and retailers are offering major deals on appliances.

From The Home Depot to Best Buy, Sur La Table and Amazon, find an abundance of deals on large and small appliances for your home.

For example, The Home Depot's Fourth of July savings event features up to $850 off select washers and dryers when you spend $2,999 or more. The Home Depot also has deals on LG microwaves, Frigidaire refrigerators and more.

Find deals on small appliances, like coffee makers and vacuum sealers, from Sur La Table's Secret Sale.

Be sure to stock up for your home and kitchen while the deals last.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Large appliance deals

32% off
The Home Depot

Whirlpool 24 in. Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel Top Control Dishwasher

  • $458
  • $679
  • The Home Depot
33% off
The Home Depot

Frigidaire 36 in. 25.6 cu. ft. Side by Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel, Standard Depth

  • $998
  • $1499
  • The Home Depot
45% off
The Home Depot

GE 27 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless with Internal Dispenser, ENERGY STAR

  • $1298
  • $2399
  • The Home Depot
31% off
The Home Depot

GE Profile 4.8 cu. ft. Smart UltraFast Electric Washer & Dryer Combo in Carbon Graphite with Ventless Heat Pump Technology

  • $1999
  • $2899
  • The Home Depot
27% off
The Home Depot

LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. vented Stackable Electric Dryer in White with Sensor Dry

  • $648
  • $899
  • The Home Depot
39% off
The Home Depot

Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity All-In-One Washer Dryer Combo with Super Speed and Ventless Heat Pump in Dark Steel

  • $1999
  • $3299
  • The Home Depot
25% off
Best Buy

Samsung - BESPOKE 29 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub - Matte Black Steel

  • $2799.99
  • $3779.99
  • Best Buy
32% off
Amazon

Frigidaire FRQG1721AV 17.4 Cubic Foot Refrigerator, Silver

  • $1143.42
  • $1699
  • Amazon

Small appliance deals

50% off
The Home Depot

Whirlpool 1.7 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave in Stainless Steel with Electronic Touch Controls

  • $198
  • $399
  • The Home Depot
36% off
The Home Depot

LG 1.8 cu. ft. 30 in. W Smart Over the Range Microwave Oven with EasyClean in PrintProof Stainless Steel 1000-Watt

  • $248
  • $389
  • The Home Depot
24% off
Sur La Table

Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer

  • $59.96
  • $79
  • Sur La Table
33% off
Amazon

ZUNMOS Countertop Ice Maker

  • $60.27
  • $89.96
  • Amazon
40% off
Sur La Table

Espressione Stainless Steel Automatic Pump Espresso Machine with Thermo Block

  • $179.96
  • $299.95
  • Sur La Table
64% off
Sur La Table

Espressione Concierge Automatic Bean to Cup Espresso Machine

  • $389.96
  • $1100
  • Sur La Table
25% off
Best Buy

Bella Pro Series - Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor - Black/Stainless Steel

  • $89.99
  • $119.99
  • Best Buy
33% off
Amazon

Antarctic Star Mini Fridge Cooler

  • $142.49
  • $214.99
  • Amazon
41% off
Sur La Table

Zwilling Enfinigy Personal Blender

  • $99.96
  • $170
  • Sur La Table
17% off
Macy's

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker

  • $479
  • $578.95
  • Macy's
25% off
Macy's

NINJA Woodfire Pizza Oven, 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven, 5 Pizza Settings, Up to 700 Fahrenheit High Heat, BBQ (Barbecue) Smoker - OO101

  • $299.99
  • $399.99
  • Macy's
35% off
Best Buy

Bella Pro Series - 4.2-qt. Digital Air Fryer - Black

  • $44.99
  • $69.99
  • Best Buy
19% off
Macy's

NINJA Hot & Iced XL Coffee Maker with Rapid Cold Brew CM371

  • $119.99
  • $149.95
  • Macy's
23% off
Macy's

DYSON Purifier Cool Fan TP07

  • $499.99
  • $649.99
  • Macy's
40% off
Macy's

CRUX 6 Qt. Digital Air Fryer 1500 Watt

  • $84.99
  • $142.99
  • Macy's

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events