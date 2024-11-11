Most U.S. stocks rose on Wall Street, but drops for Nvidia and some other heavyweight Big Tech companies kept indexes in check

How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 11/11/2024

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Most U.S. stocks rose on Wall Street, but drops for Nvidia and some other heavyweight Big Tech companies kept indexes in check.

The S & P 500 added 0.1% Monday, coming off last week’s spurt spurred by Donald Trump’s presidential victory and the Federal Reserve’s cut to interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite edged up 0.1%.

Elon Musk’s Tesla was the strongest single force pushing the S & P 500 higher. Bank stocks and other popular Trump trades also led the market. Bitcoin’s price topped $86,000 for the first time. Bond trading was closed for Veterans Day.

On Monday:

The S & P 500 rose 5.81 points, or 0.1%, to 6,001.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 304.14 points, or 0.7%, to 44,293.13.

The Nasdaq composite rose 11.99 points, or 0.1%, to 19,298.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 35.34 points, or 1.5%, to 2,434.98.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 1,231.52 points, or 25.8%.

The Dow is up 6,603.59 points, or 17.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,287.41 points, or 28.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 407.90 points, or 20.1%.