How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 4/17/2024

The Associated Press

Sinking technology stocks sent Wall Street lower again, and the S & P 500 fell to its fourth straight loss.

The index dipped 0.6% Wednesday for its longest losing streak since early January. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down by 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1.1%. Tech stocks slumped after ASML, a Dutch company that’s a major supplier to the semiconductor industry, reported weaker orders than analysts expected. That helped overshadow stronger quarterly profit reports than expected from United Airlines and other big companies. Treasury yields fell following a sharp tumble in oil prices.

On Wednesday:

The S & P 500 fell 29.20 points, or 0.6%, to 5,022.21.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.66 points, or 0.1%, to 37,753.31.

The Nasdaq composite fell 181.88 points, or 1.1%, to 15,683.37.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 19.53 points, or 1%, to 1,947.95.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is down 101.20 points, or 2%.

The Dow is down 229.93 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 491.72 points, or 3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 55.23 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 252.38 points, or 5.3%.

The Dow is up 63.77 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 672.02 points, or 4.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 79.13 points, or 3.9%.