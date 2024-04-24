Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Last Updated: April 23, 8:42:14PM ET

Elections Today

Pennsylvania

Recent Projections

Delegates
Pennsylvania
Donald Trump
Joe Biden

Delegate Tracker

Live Blog

Pennsylvania primaries 2024: Live results and analysis

2 minutes ago
But PA-01 may be a tighter race this time around
7 minutes ago
Biden and Trump projected to win their primaries in Pennsylvania

Remnants of bird flu virus found in pasteurized milk, FDA says

U.S. health officials say samples of pasteurized milk have tested positive for remnants of the bird flu virus that has infected dairy cows

ByJONEL ALECCIA AP health writer
April 23, 2024, 8:12 PM

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that samples of pasteurized milk had tested positive for remnants of the bird flu virus that has infected dairy cows.

The agency stressed that the material is inactivated and that the findings “do not represent actual virus that may be a risk to consumers.” Officials added that they're continuing to study the issue.

“To date, we have seen nothing that would change our assessment that the commercial milk supply is safe,” the FDA said in a statement.

The announcement comes nearly a month after an avian influenza virus that has sickened millions of wild and commercial birds in recent years was detected in U.S. dairy cows in at least eight states. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says nearly 33 herds have been affected to date.

FDA officials didn't indicate how many samples they tested or where they were obtained.

The lab test they used would have detected viral genetic material even after live virus was killed by pasteurization, or heat treatment, said Lee-Ann Jaykus, an emeritus food microbiologist and virologist at North Carolina State University

“There is no evidence to date that this is infectious virus and the FDA is following up on that,” Jaykus said. ___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events