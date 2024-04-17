United Airlines, Eli Lilly rise; JB Hunt, Travelers fall, Wednesday, 4/17/2024
NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
ASML Holding NV (ASML), down $69.17 to $907.75.
The semiconductor equipment supplier gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.
U.S. Bancorp (USB), down $2.14 to $38.86.
The banking and financial services company gave investors a discouraging financial update.
JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT), down $15.44 to $167.55.
The trucking company's first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), up $1.13 to $92.09.
The advertising company beat Wall Street's first-quarter financial forecasts.
United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), up $5.27 to $46.77.
The airline's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.
Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), down $18.11 to $205.01.
The insurer's first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), up $4.43 to $751.18.
The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a potential sleep apnea treatment.
Prologis Inc. (PLD), down $6.85 to $107.89.
The industrial real estate developer trimmed its profit forecast for the year.