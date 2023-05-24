Legendary singer Tina Turner dies at 83

Rolling Stone once named her "one of the greatest singers of all time."

Legendary singer Tina Turner, known for her sultry voice and a string of platinum hits, has died at age 83.

The news was confirmed on Turner's official Facebook page.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," the statement said on Facebook. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Singer Tina Turner performs live on stage at The Venue in London, Dec. 1986. Dave Hogan/Getty Images, FILE

Turner became one of her era's most enduring female artists, with smash hits like "What's Love Got to Do With It?" and memorable movie appearances.

Rolling Stone once named her "one of the greatest singers of all time."

Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, in Tennessee, Turner began performing at a young age. As a teenager, she immersed herself in the local rhythm and blues scene.

In 1956, she met Ike Turner from the band, Kings of Rhythm, and became part of their act under the stage name, Tina Turner.

American singer Tina Turner Europa Press Archive/Europa Press via Getty Images, FILE

Together, they recorded hits in the 1960s including, "A Fool in Love," "It's Gonna Work Out Fine," "I Idolize You" and "River Deep -- Mountain High" as part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

Turner and Ike Turner married in Mexico in 1962, two years after the birth of their son, Ronnie.

In 1971, their cover version of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Proud Mary" became a hit. Their song "Nutbush City Limits" also climbed the charts in 1973.

Turner also released two solo albums while she was a member of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue: "Tina Turns the Country On!" in 1974 and "Acid Queen" in 1975.

Turner divorced Ike Turner in 1978, alleging years of physical abuse and infidelity.

In 2018, Turner opened up about the abuse she endured in an interview with The Sunday Times.

"There was violence, because he had this fear that I was going to leave him," she said. "The other women, because I didn't love him that way ... the other women weren't so bad, but it was the constant, constant ill treatment."

American R&B and Pop singer Tina Turner performs onstage at the World Music Theater, Tinley Park, Illinois, June 28, 1997. Paul Natkin/Getty Images

The singer also opened up about her marriage in the 2021 HBO documentary "Tina."

Following her divorce, Turner released her third solo album, "Rough," an album of blues and disco cover songs with a rock influence .

Turner continued to perform with stars including Rod Stwart and Chuck Berry, and performed in hotel ballrooms and clubs across the country. But it wasn't until September 1984, when she achieved her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "What's Love Got To Do With It."

