I. NAME OF SPONSOR(S)

The Strahan and Sara 100,000 Instagram Followers Sweepstakes (“Promotion”) is sponsored by American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as “Sponsor”) 77 West 66th Street, New York, NY 10023.

II. ELIGIBILITY:

Entrants must be eighteen (18) years of age or older as of May 6, 2019 and legal residents of the fifty (50) U.S. or D.C., except where prohibited by law.

Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six (6) months, performed services for American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., Disney/ABC Domestic Television, Strahan and Sara, any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the sweepstakes or supplying the prize, and their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to nominate or be nominated. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year.

III. HOW AND WHEN TO ENTER

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

Entry Period: Sweepstakes entry period begins 9:00 am Eastern Time (“ET”) on Monday, May 6, 2019 and ends at 11:59 pm ET on Monday, May 20, 2019 (the “Entry Period”). Sponsor’s computer is the official clock for this Sweepstakes.

How to Enter: You may enter this Sweepstakes by (1) following the official Strahan and Sara Instagram account (@strahanandsara), and (2) posting a photo of yourself watching Strahan and Sara and including the official Sweepstakes hashtag “#StrahanAndSaraSweepstakes” (“Hashtag”) in the posting caption (collectively, a “Posting”). Each Posting which features the photo content as described above, which includes the proper Hashtag in the caption, and is made during the Entry Period shall constitute an “Entry” into the Sweepstakes. Any Entries submitted after the close of the Entry Period will be disqualified. Your Entry must be submitted in English. Minors must have permission from a parent or legal guardian in order to appear in the Posting.

Limit one (1) entry per person during the Entry Period, regardless of the number of Instagram accounts a person may have. Multiple entries in excess of this limitation may result in disqualification of all Entries by such person. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may disqualify any Entry that is deemed inappropriate, illegal or offensive, or otherwise not considered to be a valid Entry, and entrant will not be eligible to win the Prize (as defined below).

You warrant and represent that your entry and all of the materials submitted by you are truthful and original to you (and not based on or derived from any other materials), that you own all necessary rights in and to the photo included in your Posting, and that you are not subject to any agreement which would interfere with your ability to grant all of the rights to be provided hereunder. Accordingly, you further warrant and represent that: 1) you have the right to enter into the Sweepstakes and grant the rights hereunder without the need for permission from or payment to any other party; and 2) the exercise of the rights set forth in this Official Rules by Sponsors will not violate any third-party rights and will not violate any contractual obligations or confidential relationships which you may have to or with any third party. Your photo should not contain any third-party logos, brands, products, trademarks or copyrighted material (other than Strahan and Sara) or you may risk disqualification. This means that no one in your photo should wear any clothing or hats containing third party logos or trademarks.

You may not submit your Posting in any other sweepstakes or promotion.

You understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Instagram as this Sweepstakes is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by Instagram, nor is Instagram associated with this Sweepstakes in any way. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding this Sweepstakes must be directed to the Sponsor, and not to Instagram. Your entry via Instagram Posting must be created for the sole purpose of this Sweepstakes and must be posted by the entrant. Re-Grams will not be accepted. Entries must be submitted in compliance with the format and other requirements set forth by Instagram.

Odds of winning the Prize depends on total number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period.

Neither Sponsor nor Strahan and Sara can provide any technical support, and accept no responsibility for insuring the receipt or successful submission of your Entry. All Hashtags must be spelled correctly, any Hashtag that is misspelled will not be considered a valid Entry and will not be eligible to win the Prize.

Sponsor is not responsible for Entries not received. Sponsor is not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. Mass entries or entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated methods will be disqualified. If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. If canceled, Sponsor reserves the right at its discretion to determine the winner using all non-suspect eligible Entries received up to the time of cancellation. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute over an Entry, the Prize will be awarded to the authorized subscriber of the Instagram account. Except as otherwise addressed by these Official Rules, and to the extent entrants may otherwise elect at the time of entry, information provided by you for this Sweepstakes is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy located at https://disneyprivacycenter.com/privacy-policy-translations/english.

IV. HOW AND WHEN WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED AND NOTIFIED

One (1) winner (“Winner”) will be selected on or about Tuesday, May 21, 2019, by a random drawing of all the valid Entries received. The potential Winner shall be notified by Sponsor or its designated representative via Instagram direct messenger that he or she has been selected to receive the Prize.

Sponsor may or may not also announce the Winner’s name and feature Winner’s Posting on air during the May 22, 2019 broadcast of Strahan and Sara.

In the event that a potential Winner does not respond to Sponsor’s notification of winning within twenty-four (24) hours, then the Prize will be forfeited and the potential Winner will be disqualified without compensation of any kind and an alternate Winner will be selected at random, time permitting.

Potential Winner will be required to complete, sign and return within two (2) business days of transmission, an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, and a Publicity Release where allowed by law, W-9 Form, if applicable, and any other documentation required by Sponsor (collectively, “Verification Documents”). If potential Winner does not respond to the initial notification within twenty-four (24) hours as set forth above, if Verification Documents are not returned to Sponsor within the specified time period, if any prize notification is returned as non-deliverable, if potential Winner is found to be ineligible or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, or if potential Winner cannot or does not accept the Prize for any reason, Prize may be forfeited and potential Winner may be disqualified without compensation of any kind and an alternate Winner may be selected in a random drawing (time permitting) from remaining eligible Entries received.

Only one (1) person may win the Prize.

Final determination of the Winner is always conditional on verification of eligibility and compliance with all rules and procedures.

V. PRIZES

One (1) Winner will receive a prize package (the “Prize”) of a four (4)-night, five (5)-day trip for four (4) persons to AULANI, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Onina, Hawai’i (the “Resort”) which shall include the following: · Up to four (4) roundtrip coach-class airfares between a major metropolitan airport near Winner’s residence, as determined solely by Sponsor and the Honolulu International Airport, with possible layovers, for Winner and up to three (3) guests (“Group”); · Room accommodations consisting of one (1) standard room (with a maximum of four (4) persons per room) for the Group for four (4) nights at the Resort; and · Ground transportation to/from Honolulu International Airport and the Resort.

Travel must occur between May 22, 2019 and April 30, 2020, subject to block-out dates as set forth below.

Travel arrangements must be made through the designated Disney travel booking agent (“Disney”) and on carriers selected by Disney. Prize trip must be booked at least fifteen (15) days in advance of travel departure date, and in any event, must be booked on or before November 20, 2019, excluding any block-out dates. No changes can be made to travel details once any element of the travel arrangements have been booked except in Disney’s sole discretion.

Block-out dates include: June 23, 2019-August 24, 2019; November 23, 2019-November 27, 2019; December 21, 2019-January 11, 2020; February 12, 2020-February 20, 2020; and April 9, 2020-April 18, 2020.

The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the Prize is $4,728.00. The ARV of the Prize is furnished by the prize suppliers. If the actual value of the Prize is less than the stated ARV, the difference will not be awarded.

Prize is not redeemable for cash or transferable. No substitution allowed except, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, a prize of equal or greater value may be substituted. Prize elements may not be separated. Prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion or offer.

Final actual value at time of booking and travel may be substantially more or less depending on dates of travel, point of origin and ticket availability. Some restrictions apply. Airline tickets issued in conjunction with the Prize are not eligible for frequent flyer miles, and no code share flights may be used. Disney reserves the right to structure travel route, on a Sponsor-selected carrier for air travel from a major airport near Winner’s residence, in its sole discretion. All aspects of the travel portion of this Prize must be conducted on the dates within the range of options provided by Disney in its sole discretion. Neither Sponsor nor Disney shall not be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the air carriers, hotels and/or other transportation companies or any other persons providing any of these services or accommodations. Neither Sponsor nor Disney shall not be liable for any loss or damage to baggage. Winner must possess all required travel documents, including a valid photo ID.

If Winner elects to travel without guests, no additional compensation with be awarded. Winner and his or her companions must travel together on the same itinerary, in the same class of travel, and possess all required travel documents, including a valid photo ID. If any member of the Group is under the age of majority in his or her state of residence (a “Minor”), the Winner or another member of the Group must be such Minor’s parent or legal guardian.

All expenses not specifically provided for herein are the Winner’s sole responsibility, including, but not limited to: meals, excursions, alcoholic beverages, parking, laundry service, spa services, meals, telephone calls, merchandise and souvenirs, tips and gratuities, airline baggage fees, travel insurance, income and other taxes not specifically included, and all other costs and expenses not expressly included. Some restrictions may apply.

The Winner shall be solely responsible for any applicable federal, state, provincial, local taxes and/or local laws and regulations, and the reporting consequences thereof, and for any other fees or costs associated with the prizes. Winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more and must submit a validly executed IRS Form W-9 to claim Prize.

VI. RELEASES

By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final in all respects.

By participating in the Sweepstakes and/or accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., Disney/ABC Domestic Television, Strahan and Sara, their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns, and Instagram (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in the sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prize.

Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and Entry materials in programming or promotional material, in any media now known or hereafter created or conceived, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.

By submitting Entry materials, entrants certify that such materials are original and created by entrant, that entrants have the necessary rights, permission and authority to submit such materials, and, if applicable, that entrants maintain a valid copyright in the materials. Entrants acknowledge that such materials may be included and/or discussed in a broadcast, that such discussion may include statements or opinions by the broadcast talent or others about the entrants, the entrants’ appearances and/or the materials, and that those statements and opinions may be considered surprising, humiliating, embarrassing, derogatory, defamatory, or otherwise offensive or injurious to them. Entrants release the Released Parties from any actions, claims, injury, loss or damage allegedly caused, directly or indirectly, by any use of the materials and/or such statements or opinions made in connection with them during a broadcast.

To claim Prize, Winner must: (a) provide proof of Winner’s age, residency, and legal status, (b) sign and return affidavit of eligibility/compliance with Official Rules and publicity/liability release and indemnification; and (c) have his or her intended guests or travel companions, if any, sign liability/publicity release, all within the time period(s) specified by Sponsor.

VII. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNER LIST

Void where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the Sweepstakes in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the Sweepstakes as originally planned.

Name of the Winner and a copy of these Official Rules will be posted on Strahan and Sara’s official Instagram page (www.instagram.com/strahanandsara) for at least thirty (30) days after Winner is finally determined.