A$AP Rocky released from custody while awaiting verdict in Sweden

Rapper A$AP Rocky will be released from custody while awaiting the verdict in his trial on assault charges in Sweden.

Testimony in the rapper's trial concluded Friday with the judge announcing that a verdict and sentencing will be handed down on August 14.

A$AP Rocky, who has been held since July 2, was ordered released by the judge, prompting tears of joy from the rapper's family and supporters in the courtroom.

Court Illustration by Anna Harvard/TT via AP

The hip-hop star and two of his companions -- performers Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers -- are accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30 in Stockholm.

A$AP Rocky, whose given name is Rakim Mayers, testified that he and his friends were followed and harassed by Jafari and another man ahead of the brawl and that Jafari instigated a fight with the rapper's bodyguard, Tim.

The rapper's attorney said A$AP Rocky and his bodyguard "begged and pleaded" with the two men for a peaceful outcome before they were driven to act in self-defense.

He was in Sweden on the European leg of his tour with the hip-hop collective A$AP Mob.

Officials say he faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, FILE

The rapper's case has sparked outrage in the hip-hop community and in Hollywood, prompting several rappers, including Tyler the Creator, SchoolBoy Q and Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi, to vow that they will not perform in Sweden.

President Donald Trump repeatedly called for the rapper's freedom and lashed out at Sweden and the country's prime minister on Twitter after the rapper was charged.

ABC News' Conor Finnegan and Marc Nathanson contributed to this report.