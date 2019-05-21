Everyone loves a comeback and for "American Idol" winner Laine Hardy, it was his dedication to fine-tune his musical skills after initial rejection that catapulted him back into the spotlight.

The country singer who first appeared on the competition last season returned to the show and went all the way on season 17 after the judges gave him another golden ticket to Hollywood.

Eric Mccandless/ABC

The 18-year-old Louisiana native joined "The View" on Tuesday and revealed what he did to get where he is today.

"Last year I got cut in the top 50," he said. "I went and I played four hour shows every weekend and stuff after that. And then going into it I was more confident in myself."

2nd time’s a charm @lainehardymusic...and we have a really good feeling about this new Laine #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/GG7d6CsNna — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 11, 2019

Thanks to the nudge from Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, Hardy advanced into the new season and went on to beat Alejandro Aranda in the finale.

Hardy thought of one word to describe each of the famed musicians who mentored him throughout the show.

"Lionel [Richie], he's wise. Katy [Perry], she's wild," he said laughing. And "Luke [Bryan] is country."

The laid back country singer turned fierce competitor with a flare akin to Johnny Cash said he's "still that person" he was a year ago.

"There's no possible way I could change my personality or my mind," Hardy said. He added that he is going to stick to his Southern roots and "still going to do all that stuff" like going gator hunting and eating crawfish and jambalaya.

Hardy said he's been "constantly" moving since the show wrapped but now he's ready to take a breath.

"I'm going to see my mom and everybody," he said. "I'm going on the river with all my buddies."

Hardy said he's going to "get a little home time in" and then "start making music after that."