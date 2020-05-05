Anthony Anderson is a social-distancing overachiever with his all-star group chats The "Black-ish" star says he's lost 17 pounds since sheltering in place.

How Anthony Anderson has become the king of quarantine

"Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson understands that social distancing at home doesn't mean you have to sleep all day, and he has celebrity-filled group chats that make sure he doesn't.

While much of the country continues to live under with stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are thinking of creative ways to occupy their time, including cooking healthy food and staying active.

On "The View" Tuesday, co-host Joy Behar joked with Anderson about not being able to stay away from her own refrigerator and asked how he was holding up at home amid the pandemic.

"I'm moving," Anderson reassured the co-hosts. "I have a thread going on with some good friends: Cedrick the Entertainer, George Lopez, Don Cheadle, DL Hughely and Chris Spencer, and we hold each other accountable."

"We do push ups, we do sit ups and we plan throughout the day," Anderson continued. He said that going vegan three months ago has "paid off."

"I've lost 17 pounds. I'm in the backyard gardening, growing my own fruits and vegetables," he said of his time in quarantine. "It's working out for me in a strange way."

Anderson's superstar friends list also includes NBA legend Michael Jordan. "The Last Dance," a documentary series currently airing about the legendary Chicago Bulls player who's often considered to be the greatest basketball player of all time, recounts his final season with the team.

Jordan is "just as competitive off the court as he was on the court," Anderson tells "The View" co-hosts.

"I can honestly say that I am one of the few people who've beaten Michael Jordan at something," he said. "We were playing dominos ... in the Bahamas and I whipped him with his own set of domino. Two games to nothing."

"This man stopped talking to me for three days," Anderson continued. "We're on an island. He can't go anywhere. We are there together. He stopped talking to me for three days!"

