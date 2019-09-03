Avicii tribute concert to benefit suicide prevention

A benefit concert for suicide prevention, in honor of the late musician Avicii, has been set for Dec. 5 in his hometown of Stockholm, Sweden.

Avicii, whose given name was Tim Bergling, was an international hit-making electronic dance music star, who was found dead after taking his own life in April 2018 in Muscat, Oman.

He was 28 years old, and his death shocked his fans and the EDM world.

December's concert will feature several DJ's and singers who recorded and performed with Avicii, including Adam Lambert, Rita Ora, David Guetta, Kygo and Nicky Romero. Proceeds will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, which was founded by the late DJ's parents, Klas Bergling and Anki Liden, after their son's suicide.

"@timberglingfoundation will advocate for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency and promote removing the stigma attached to the discussion of mental health issues. The foundation will also support issues for which Tim had a passion such as climate change, preservation of endangered species and global hunger," said na message posted to the late music star's Instagram account on Tuesday.

Before his death, Avicii's health struggles were well-documented, and he opened up about the challenges of living in the spotlight and his struggles with the party lifestyle in clubs where he performed. He suffered from acute pancreatitis, and in 2014, he had his appendix and gallbladder removed. He retired from live performances in 2016, citing health issues, but told fans that he would continue to work.

His family said after his death that after he stopped touring, "he could not go on any longer,"

“When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most -- music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness," his family said in a statement. "He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.”

Avicii was nominated for two Grammy awards and is best known for global hits like "Wake Me Up," "Hey Brother" and "Levels."

ABC News' Andrea Dresdale contributed to this report.