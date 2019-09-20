After another trip around the sun, Beyoncé shared dozens of photos of her 37th year that included some shots of her dressed as another female icon -- Lisa Bonet.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, who celebrated her 38th birthday on Sept. 4, posted more than 50 photos on her personal website to take a look back at the last year of her life.

Beyoncé as Lisa Bonet with the twins attached to her hips. pic.twitter.com/lVp5fhJ9jQ — JUNE B. (@ROZtheCreator) September 20, 2019

The "Spirit" singer wore for three different outfits for Halloween, and among the images was an adorable snap holding her twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Beyoncé as Lisa Bonet i’m losing it 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qV3DOs37wO — gfg (@comewhenicall) September 20, 2019

Lisa Bonet is a beautiful, environmental queen. From her, to previous years of Toni Braxton and Flo-Jo, I love how Beyoncé often pays tribute to black women legends and puts them on the radar of new generations. ❤ pic.twitter.com/gJmXJiG6rJ — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, H (@heleenamck) September 20, 2019

Queen Bey's photo stack also included her dressed up for Halloween as famed Olympic U.S. track and field athlete Florence-Griffith Joyner in an '80s-inspired bright purple and polka dot printed outfit.

She also channeled Toni Braxton in a white tank top, light denim jeans a sleek black leather moto jacket and a bob hairdo -- just like the singer's 1993 studio album cover.

Beyoncé posted the gallery of photos along with a handwritten note that read, "Thank you from the depths of me for all my Birthday Loving. I had an incredible B-day! I'm grateful for every breath. I thank GOD for all of my Blessings, my wins, and my losses," she wrote.

Bonus, she thanked her fans and added that she "would have posted earlier" but she "had work to do."