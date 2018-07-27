The New Yorker is set to publish a bombshell investigation of the head of CBS Corporation that includes allegations of sexual misconduct, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming article by Ronan Farrow reportedly alleges that CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior, including unwanted kissing and touching that occurred over 20 years ago. The article is expected to be published on The New Yorker's website later Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Representatives for Moonves did not immediately respond to ABC News’ requests for comment Friday afternoon.

The media company's stock fell by more than 5 percent Friday afternoon amid news of the impending investigation and the allegations.

When asked for comment by ABC News on the anticipated report, the company's independent board of directors said it would investigate the accusations.

"All allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously," the directors said in an emailed statement. "The Independent Directors of CBS have committed to investigating claims that violate the Company's clear policies in that regard. Upon the conclusion of that investigation, which involves recently reported allegations that go back several decades, the Board will promptly review the findings and take appropriate action. The timing of this report comes in the midst of the Company's very public legal dispute. While that litigation process continues, the CBS management team has the full support of the independent board members. Along with that team, we will continue to focus on creating value for our shareowners."

A person "familiar with the situation" told The Wall Street Journal that CBS has no plans to sideline Moonves during its investigation.

The New Yorker was awarded the Pulitzer Prize gold medal for public service for stories published last year by Farrow, a contributing writer, that exposed the alleged pattern of sexual predation by movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Farrow responded to the news of his forthcoming expose on Twitter Friday afternoon. He tweeted, "A quick reminder that I don’t comment on reporting I haven’t published, and if you’re reading about my work from secondary sources you’re often not getting the full or correct story—especially in cases where parties have an interest in downplaying or otherwise spinning."

