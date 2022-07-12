3 men charged with possessing, trying to sell stolen handwritten manuscript for the Eagles' 'Hotel California'

Three men were arraigned Tuesday on charges they conspired to illegally possess and sell 100 pages of notes and lyrics from the Eagles album "Hotel California," including Don Henley's lyrics to the songs "Hotel California," "Life in the Fast Lane" and "New Kid In Town."

A band biographer allegedly stole the handwritten manuscripts in the 1970s and, in 2005, sold them to Glenn Horowitz, a rare books dealer and one of the three people charged Tuesday.

Horowitz then sold them to Craig Inciardi and Edward Kosinski, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

The charges include conspiracy, criminal possession of stolen property and hindering prosecution.

