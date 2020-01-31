Chef Michael Symon's super easy game day snacks to feed a crowd

Baked chickpeas

Ingredients

• 15 oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

• 1 T olive oil

• ½ tsp. salt

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

2. Spread the chickpeas out onto a dish towel then cover with another dish towel. Rub and roll the chickpeas around until they are dried and the skins begin to come off. Peel off any remaining skins as you add the chickpeas to a mixing bowl. This will ensure complete crispiness and they will keep longer after they are baked.

3. Add the olive oil and salt and toss to combine. Spread the chickpeas out in to an even layer on an unlined sheet tray. Bake for 40-45 minutes, until golden brown and crispy. Shake and rotate the tray a few times during baking.

4. Remove from the oven and season with your favorite spices. Allow to cool completely before storing in an airtight container.

Swiss chard chips

Ingredients

• ½ pound Swiss chard, cleaned

• 2 T olive oil

• 1 tsp. chili powder

• ½ tsp. garlic powder

• ¼ tsp. salt

• White sesame seeds, to serve

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 300 degrees. Line 2 sheet trays with silpats.

2. Trim the stems from the Swiss chard and reserve for another use. Cut the leaves into 3-inch pieces.

3. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the olive oil, chili powder, garlic powder and salt. Add the Swiss chard leaves and toss to coat the leaves in the seasoned oil. Lay out the pieces on the sheet tray, leaving spacing in between. You may have to do this in more than one batch.

4. Sprinkle with sesame seeds then bake for 10-12 minutes, until the leaves begin to brown and crisp. Flip all of the chard over then continue to bake for another 10 minutes, until completely crisp. Repeat this process with any remaining Swiss chard leaves.

Beef meatballs

Ingredients

• Olive oil

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1 small yellow onion, minced

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 T picked thyme leaves, roughly chopped

• 2 lbs ground chuck

• ¾ c regular breadcrumbs

• 2 large eggs, slightly beaten

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Line a sheet tray with parchment or foil.

2. Place a heavy-bottomed sauté pan over medium high heat. Add a film of olive oil along with the onions, garlic and thyme. Season with salt and pepper then cook until the onions have softened. Pour into a mixing bowl to cool. When the mixture cools, add the ground beef, breadcrumbs, eggs and salt and pepper. Mix to combine then scoop in golf ball sized cocktail meatballs and place on the prepared sheet tray with even spacing in between. Drizzle the meatballs with olive oil and roast in the oven for 10-12 minutes, until they get some color and are mostly cooked through. Remove from the oven and set aside while you make your sauce.

Kansas City BBQ sauce

Ingredients

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 3 T unsalted butter

• 1 small yellow onion, finely diced

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• ¼ c tomato paste

• 2 c tomato sauce

• 1/3 c molasses

• 1/2 c brown sugar

• 1/3 c apple cider vinegar

• 3 T yellow mustard

• 1 T chili powder

• 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

Directions 1. Place a non-reactive sauce-pot over medium heat and add the butter. When the butter has melted add the onion and garlic with a pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally until tender, 5 minutes. Turn the heat down to medium low then whisk in the remaining ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook, stirring occasionally for 30 minutes. Remove from the heat and puree until smooth.

2. To finish and serve: Add the meatballs to the sauce and bring to a simmer. Allow the meatballs to warm through and get sticky in the sauce, holding them until you serve.

Fried chicken thigh sliders with coleslaw

Ingredients

• 6 boneless chicken thighs

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• Oil for deep frying

• 6 Martins potato rolls

The coating:

• 1 c cornstarch

• 2 tsp. baking powder

The batter:

• 1 c flour

• 1 c cornstarch

• 1 tsp. baking powder

• 1 c water

• 1 c vodka

For the coleslaw:

• 1/2 c apple cider vinegar, 5% acidity

• 1/2 c sugar, white/granulated

• 1/2 oz. poppyseeds

• 2 T Bertmans stadium mustard

• 2 T mayonnaise

• 1 c olive oil

• 1 lb. green cabbage, thick chiffonade

• 1 lb. red cabbage, thick chiffonade

• 1/4 lb. red onion, thinly sliced

Directions:

1. Season the chicken pieces with salt and pepper.

2. Whisk together the cornstarch and baking powder then dredge the chicken pieces in the coating, shaking off any excess. Set up a sheet tray with a roasting rack on top and place the chicken pieces on to the tray. Allow the chicken to sit in the coating for 2 hours, or up to overnight, refrigerated.

3. Make the coleslaw: Whisk together the first 5 ingredients. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil, whisking to combine. Season with salt and pepper then mix in the next 3 ingredients. Taste and re season with salt and pepper.

4. Heat a pot of oil for frying to 350 degrees.

5. Whisk together the batter ingredients and set aside. When the oil is up to temp. coat each piece of chicken in the batter, letting any excess drip off. Gently place each piece of chicken in the oil, being careful not to overcrowd the pot. You may need to fry in 2 batches.

6. Fry until golden brown and crispy and the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees, about 15 minutes.

7. Build a sandwich by adding a piece of chicken to a bun and topping with coleslaw. Serve.

Roasted cauliflower with buffalo style sauce

Ingredients

• Olive oil

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 5-6 cups cauliflower florets (1 large head of cauliflower)

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• ½ tsp. sweet paprika

• 2 Tbl. unsalted butter

• ½ c Frank’s Red Hot

• Juice of 1/2 lemon

Directions 1. Preheat your oven to 450 degrees. Line a sheet tray with foil or parchment paper.

2. In a mixing bowl whisk together the minced garlic, paprika and 3 tbl. of olive oil. Add in the cauliflower and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper. Spread the cauliflower into an even layer on the prepared sheet tray. Roast for about 20 minutes, until the cauliflower is tender and golden brown.

3. In a sauce pot melt the butter then add the hot sauce and lemon juice. Bring to a gentle boil then remove from the heat.

4. Place the cauliflower on to a serving platter then drizzle the buffalo sauce over the top and serve.

