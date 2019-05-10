Ciara's 'Beauty Marks' music video reveals intimate moments of wedding, childbirth

Singer, songwriter, and dancer Ciara dropped her album "Beauty Marks" on Friday along with a music video for her track "Beauty Marks," which shows personal moments from her wedding with Russell Wilson and the birth of their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson.

Ciara married Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, the highest paid NFL player in history, in July 2016. In addition to footage of their wedding, the music video also provided an exclusive look inside the delivery room where Ciara gave birth to Sienna, and the sweet moment that her son Future met his baby sister for the first time.

The "Beauty Marks" videos envelops fans in Ciara's private archives, signifying one of the most special tracks in her seventh studio album. The album itself celebrates her journey to finding true love, her life as a mother and tells her story of overcoming obstacles.

In the face of Ciara's hardships, her battle scars ultimately became her beauty marks.

Beauty Marks Entertainment

Ciara's Beauty Marks album is available now.





