Iconic fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg has partnered with acclaimed mixed-media artist Ashley Longshore to transform global female icons into literal works of art for this Women’s History Month.

"[It's] the idea that we surround ourselves with who we become ... if we are around strong women then we have the courage to be our ultimate selves," said Longshore.

The concept for the gallery stemmed from the pair’s first time meeting in Fall 2018. Von Furstenberg had the idea to curate a collection of powerful women throughout time because, as she says, "this is the 21st century. It's the century for women 'cause we need to save the world."

Longshore brought their shared vision to life with bright colors, whimsical accents and a little bit of sparkle. The result, a powerful gallery featuring female trailblazers of past and present — from former first lady Michelle Obama to the groundbreaking female pilot, Amelia Earhart.

The curated art collection is currently up at Diane von Furstenberg’s flagship store in New York City’s famed Meatpacking District and runs until May 2019.