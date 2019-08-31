Here is a recap of this week's episode of "What Would You Do?" with ABC's John Quiñones:

What Would You Do: Man claims to be woman's ride-share driver -- A young woman waits outside of a bar for her ride-share car. A man tells her he's her driver, even though his car doesn't match the app's notification. Will passersby intervene? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Teens plan to put peanuts in allergic friend's milkshake -- A teenager reminds his friends he's severely allergic to peanuts. When he steps away, the friends crush the peanuts and plan to pour them into his milkshake as a prank. Will anyone step in? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Woman bumps into man and steals his cash -- A man drops an envelope full of cash when he bumps into a woman at a mall. She bends down to help him, but steals some for herself when he's not looking. What will people do? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Mother pushes daughter to lie on college applications -- At a gym, a mother takes pictures of her teenage daughter on a rowing machine for college applications, even though she doesn't row on her school's team. How will customers react? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Man is shamed for working at grocery store -- While checking out, a businessman recognizes his former colleague bagging groceries. He thinks this career change is embarrassing and takes pictures of the bagger. What will others think? Watch what happens: