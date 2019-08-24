'What Would You Do?' episode recap: Mother tells transgender woman not to use women’s bathroom

  • ByABC News
Aug 24, 2019, 3:47 AM ET
PHOTO: Actresses Diana and Darby in character questioning actress Nadia in this episode of "What Would You Do?".PlayABC News
WATCH ‘What Would You Do?’: Coach forces wrestler to cut his hair

Here is a recap of this week's episode of "What Would You Do?" with ABC's John Quiñones:

What Would You Do: Coach forces wrestler to cut his hair -- A white coach demands a barber cut a black student athlete’s braids. The student becomes upset, but the coach says short hair will avoid potential issues with the refs. What will customers think? Watch what happens:

VIDEO: ‘What Would You Do?’: Coach forces wrestler to cut his hair Play
‘What Would You Do?’: Coach forces wrestler to cut his hair

What Would You Do: Forgetful shopper runs back to get more items -- In the checkout line at a grocery store, a shopper realizes she forgot one of her ingredients. She runs to get it, but when she returns, she forgot something else. How will customers react? Watch what happens:

VIDEO: ‘What Would You Do?’: Forgetful shopper runs back to get more items Play
‘What Would You Do?’: Forgetful shopper runs back to get more items

What Would You Do: Mother tells transgender woman not to use women’s bathroom-- A mother becomes uncomfortable when she hears a transgender woman asking where the ladies’ room is. Transgender teen advocate Jazz Jennings joins us to share her experiences. Watch what happens:

VIDEO: ?What Would You Do??: Mom tells transgender woman not to use women?s bathroom, Part 1 Play
‘What Would You Do?’: Mom tells transgender woman not to use women’s bathroom, Part 1

What Would You Do: Jazz Jennings performs as a friend of transgender woman -- Special guest Jazz Jennings steps in to play a friend of our transgender customer, who is targeted by our worried mother for wanting to use the ladies’ room. What will people think? Watch what happens:

VIDEO: ‘What Would You Do?’: Jazz Jennings performs as a friend of transgender woman, Part 2 Play
‘What Would You Do?’: Jazz Jennings performs as a friend of transgender woman, Part 2

What Would You Do: Illiterate man is harassed by café cashier -- A man struggles to read the menu at a café and reluctantly tells the cashier he can’t read. What will people do when she belittles him in front of customers? Watch what happens:

VIDEO:‘What Would You Do?’: Illiterate man is harassed by café cashier Play
‘What Would You Do?’: Illiterate man is harassed by café cashier