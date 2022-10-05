Family of slain 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins reaches settlement with producers

The family of slain "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has reached a settlement in its wrongful death lawsuit against the producers of the film.

"We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed," said Matthew Hutchins, her husband.

The statement from Matthew Hutchins, released by his attorney Brian Panish, also said he will now take over as executive producer of the film, which will resume filming in January with all of the principal actors.

"I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)," he said. "All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

An image of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie "Rust", is displayed at a vigil in her honor in Albuquerque, N.M., Oct. 23, 2021. Kevin Mohatt/Reuters, FILE

Halyna Hutchins was working as cinematographer on the Western starring Baldwin when she was shot and killed by Baldwin during an accident while he was practicing using a handgun on set last October. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.

The lawsuit, filed in February, alleged reckless behavior and cost cutting by Baldwin and others led to Hutchins' death. Others named in the lawsuit include the armorer, the assistant director, who is alleged to have handed Baldwin the revolver that killed Hutchins, and several producers.

Baldwin has been cooperating with investigators since the shooting.

The Bonanza Creek Ranch, where the film "Rust" was being filmed, appears in Santa Fe, N.M., Oct. 23, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP

Baldwin's lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said at the time of the lawsuit being filed, “Everyone’s hearts and thoughts remain with Halyna’s family as they continue to process this unspeakable tragedy. We continue to cooperate with the authorities to determine how live ammunition arrived on the 'Rust' set in the first place."

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting an investigation into the shooting and will hand over a report to District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, who will decide whether to press criminal charges against anyone involved in the shooting.

No charges have been filed as of yet, and it's possible no one will face charges after the report is concluded.

ABC News' Santina Leuci and Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.