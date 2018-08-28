Fans pour into Detroit to pay final respects to Aretha Franklin at public viewing

Aug 28, 2018, 5:48 PM ET
PHOTO: The casket carrying the late singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History where she will lie in state for two days of public viewing in Detroit, Aug. 28, 2018.PlayMike Segar/Reuters
In Detroit, there was an overwhelming outpouring of support as fans of Aretha Franklin poured into the city she called home to pay their respects to the "Queen of Soul" during a public viewing.

Dressed in a red dress and red heels, Franklin lay in repose as hundreds of mourners, from as far away as Maryland and New Orleans, waited for hours to enter the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to bid farewell Tuesday to the iconic singer.

About 200 fans said they'd camped out on sidewalks overnight to ensure that they had a spot in the queue Tuesday. Fans danced and sang along with Franklin's many songs as they waited to enter the museum.

"I've been here since 4:30, 4 o'clock yesterday afternoon," LaTonya McIntyre told The Associated Press. "Yes, to see the 'Queen of Soul.'"

PHOTO: Aretha Franklins coffin lies at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation in Detroit, Aug. 28, 2018.Paul Sancya/AP
Aretha Franklin's coffin lies at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation in Detroit, Aug. 28, 2018.

Franklin lay in a solid-bronze, gold-plated casket surrounded by huge bouquets of roses. There was even a pink Cadillac on hand to show love for the national treasure that is Franklin.

"We're just going to miss her," fan Debra Wallis said. "But, we got her music. Yeah, we got her music."

The public viewing was also planned for Wednesday.

Franklin died at the age of 76 on Aug. 16 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She passed away at her home in Detroit, "surrounded by family and loved ones," her family said in a statement from Franklin's longtime publicist Gwendolyn Quinn.

Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, and Faith Hill were among the star-studded lineup scheduled to perform at a private funeral for Franklin on Friday. Former President Bill Clinton was also expected to speak.

PHOTO: A woman weeps as she views the open casket containing the body of Aretha Franklin during a public viewing at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Aug. 28 2018.Paul Sancya/Pool/EPA via Shutterstock
A woman weeps as she views the open casket containing the body of Aretha Franklin during a public viewing at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Aug. 28 2018.

The funeral service, which is said to be limited to family, friends and special guests, was set to be held at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. Ronald Isley, Chaka Khan, Fantasia and Jennifer Holliday were also slated to perform, according to Quinn.

On Thursday, a public memorial and tribute concert will be held at the Chene Park Amphitheatre in Detroit.

The Four Tops, Gladys Knight and Johnny Gill were among the artists expected to perform.

ABC News' Luchina Fisher and Reuters contributed to this story.

