Giada De Laurentiis cooks healthy recipes from her new book 'Eat Better, Feel Better'

Chef Giada De Laurentiis wants to help you take the first step of your health journey with her new cookbook "Eat Better, Feel Better."

Friday on "The View," she whips up an easy chicken piccata and some chewy almond and cherry thumbprint cookie for the co-hosts. Check out how to try them out for yourself.

All recipes are courtesy of "Eat Better, Feel Better" by Giada De Laurentiis. Copyright © 2021 by GDL Foods Inc. Published by Rodale Books, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

EASY CHICKEN PICCATA

Serves 4

"This is a classic for a reason: it takes less than twenty minutes to prepare, uses ingredients straight from the pantry, and is pretty much universally enjoyed. What’s not to love?" De Laurentiis says in her cookbook. "Make sure the skillet you use has a metal handle that won’t melt under the broiler, and be careful—it gets extremely hot!"

Ingredients

• 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 6 ounces each)

• 1½ teaspoons kosher salt

• 1 teaspoon olive oil

• 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

• 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, from 1 lemon

• 2/3 cup chicken broth, homemade (page 96) or low-sodium store-bought

• 2 tablespoons drained capers

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Directions

• Position a rack in the top third of the oven and preheat the broiler.

• Season the chicken breasts evenly with the salt and rub with the olive oil. Arrange them in an ovenproof skillet large enough to hold them without overlapping. Add the lemon zest and juice, chicken broth, and capers to the pan.

• Place the pan under the broiler and cook the chicken for 10 to 12 minutes, until it is browned and the internal temperature reads 160°F on an instant-read thermometer when inserted into the thickest part of a breast. Transfer the chicken to a platter to rest.

• Place the skillet on the stovetop and bring the broth to a simmer over medium heat. Add the butter and any juices that have accumulated around the chicken and whisk into the sauce until incorporated. Stir in the parsley. Slice the chicken and serve with the sauce spooned on top.

CHEWY ALMOND AND THUMBPRINT COOKIES

Makes 24 Cookies

"Cherries and almonds go together like peanut butter and jelly, and that pairing is especially nice in these homey-looking cookies," De Laurentiis writes in her book. "Toasting the almond flour intensifies the cookies’ nutty flavor and makes them extra crisp, so don’t skip that step."

Ingredients

• 4 cups almond flour

• 2/3 cup coconut sugar

• ¼ cup honey, such as thyme or clover

• ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

• 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

• 2 tablespoons limoncello or fresh lemon juice, from 1 lemon

• 1 large egg

• About ¼ cup all-fruit cherry jam

Directions

• Preheat the oven to 350 F.

• Spread the almond flour on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring halfway through, until the flour is golden brown and toasted. Immediately scrape it into a medium bowl to cool for 5 minutes. Line the baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

• To the toasted flour, add the sugar, honey, salt, lemon zest, limoncello, and egg. Using a rubber spatula, stir until well combined.

• Scoop the dough onto the prepared baking sheet in heaping tablespoons, leaving 1 inch between cookies. Flatten them slightly with the palm of your hand. Using your thumb, make a small indentation in the center of each cookie. Fill each depression with ½ teaspoon of the cherry jam.

• Bake the cookies for 15 to 17 minutes, until golden brown and just set. Allow to cool slightly on the pan for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. The cookies can be stored for a day or two in an airtight container or frozen for up to 3 months.

Every episode of ABC's award-winning talk show "The View" is now available as a podcast! Listen and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher or the ABC News app.