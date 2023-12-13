Jonathan Majors opts not to testify as defense rests in domestic violence trial

Jonathan Majors opted not to testify against charges alleging he assaulted his former girlfriend as his defense rested Wednesday after one day of presenting its case in his domestic violence trial.

The actor's attorneys called three witnesses -- a doctor, a police officer and Majors' agent -- after prosecutors rested their case earlier Wednesday in the Manhattan courtroom.

Actor Jonathan Majors, center, arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case, Dec. 4, 2023, in New York. Yuki Iwamura/AP

The defense's first witness -- a medical expert -- expressed doubt about the severity of the injury Grace Jabbari said she suffered in the back of a for-hire SUV on the then-couple's way home from dinner in March.

"I don't see evidence of a strong blow to the earlobe here because I'd expect to see a significant amount of bruising or swelling and I don't see that," Dr. Tammy Weiner told the court.

"Is this photo consistent with a sharp blow to the head?" defense attorney Priya Chaudhry asked, showing the witness a photo of the injury.

"No," Weiner answered.

Majors, 34, who has played the role of Kang in several Marvel films and TV shows, was seated at the defense table in a dark grey suit. His current girlfriend, the actress Meagan Good, was seated behind him.

The actor has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and aggravated harassment.

The defense had asked the judge to dismiss the case for lack of evidence but the trial continued Wednesday with the defense witnesses.

Photos of Grace Jabbari were released Wednesday in the Jonathan Majors domestic violence trial. Manhattan District Attorney's Office

The Manhattan district attorney’s office concluded earlier Wednesday with an expert in domestic violence. Prosecutors had called several witnesses, including complainant Jabbari, to bolster the allegations that Majors assaulted his ex-girlfriend in the backseat of the SUV.

Closing statements and jury deliberations are expected to take place on Thursday.

Jabbari testified last week that Majors left her with a bloodied ear and broken finger after assaulting her in the SUV after she grabbed his phone when a text message from another woman appeared that said "wish I was kissing you."

Photos of Jabbari's injuries were among the evidence the judge authorized Wednesday for release. They showed a cut to her ear and an apparently bruised and swollen finger.

The court also released the 911 call Majors made the following morning that precipitated the NYPD's domestic violence investigation and his arrest on March 25. He reported that his "ex-partner" was unconscious in his apartment and he had just returned from staying at a hotel and didn't know what happened.

Other evidence the court released Wednesday included a recording of Majors imploring Jabbari in December 2022 to act more like Michelle Obama and Coretta Scott King.

"Coretta Scott King…do you know who that is? That's Martin Luther King's wife. Michelle Obama, Barack Obama's wife," Majors is heard saying in the recording. "I'm just gonna say this. My temper ... all that said … I'm a great man. A GREAT man. I am doing great things, not just for me but for my culture and for the world."

Majors and Jabbari met on the set of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" two years ago. She testified she became scared of him after he lost his temper when he chastised her for mentioning an ex-boyfriend.

Majors is known for his roles in the "Ant-Man" films, as well as starring in the Disney+ TV show, "Loki."

In the villainous role of Kang the Conqueror, Majors is scheduled to appear in "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.