Lady Gaga's dogs safely returned after violent kidnapping

Lady Gaga's two kidnapped French bulldogs have been found safe, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ABC News.

The dogs were turned into the LAPD's Olympic Station, not Hollywood Division where they were taken, by a woman who found them, ABC News has learned. She is reportedly not involved.

The dogs were unharmed and reunited with Gaga's representatives.

The perpetrators have not been caught and are still being searched for, according to police.

The singer's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was out walking her three dogs when he was approached late Wednesday by a pair of people who attempted to kidnap them. After a brief interaction, Fischer was shot and two of the three dogs were hustled into a nearby sedan and driven away.

Fischer was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

"As you know, our beloved Ryan was the victim of a horrible, violent crime on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles," the Fischer family said in a statement Friday. "Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery."

"Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset," the statement added, prior to their recovery. "Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return."

It's not clear the kidnappers knew they were Lady Gaga's dogs, Gustavo and Koji. There have been a number of thefts of French bulldogs in Los Angeles in recent months.

The pop superstar, who was not in the country at the time, had offered $500,000 as reward.

ABC News' Vera Drymon contributed to this report.